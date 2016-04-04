DUBAI, April 4 Iran will continue increasing its
oil production and exports until it reaches the market position
it enjoyed before the imposition of sanctions, Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the semi-official Mehr news agency
as saying.
Zanganeh was speaking at the weekend ahead of an April 17
meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Doha to discuss a
possible output freeze to prop up prices, and his comment
appeared to further threaten the prospect of an effective
agreement at the meeting.
On Friday, Bloomberg quoted Saudi Arabia's deputy crown
prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying Riyadh would agree to
freeze crude oil production levels only if Iran and other major
producers did so. A global glut has pulled down oil prices by as
much as 70 percent since 2014.
However, Zanganeh was also quoted by Mehr as saying that
"the agreement between the world's top OPEC and non-OPEC
exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Russia to freeze output at
January levels is a positive step".
On the possibility of his attending the Doha meeting, he
said he would certainly attend the meeting "if he had time",
Mehr reported.
OPEC secondary sources put Iran's current output at 2.93
million barrels per day (bpd). It is working to regain market
share, particularly in Europe, after the lifting of
international sanctions in January. The sanctions had cut crude
exports from a peak of 2.5 million bpd before 2011 to just over
1 million bpd in recent years.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Himani Sarkar)