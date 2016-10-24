UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
DUBAI Oct 24 Iran's deputy oil minister said on Monday that Tehran was ready to encourage other OPEC members to join a plan to freeze output to bring stability to the oil market.
"Iran is ready to help OPEC to balance the oil market ... We believe oil at $55-$60 a barrel is a fair price to bring stability to the market," Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
LONDON, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing number of people are going to the courts to try to overturn government decisions seen to exacerbate climate change, according to a global survey of climate change litigation published on Tuesday.