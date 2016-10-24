DUBAI Oct 24 Iran's deputy oil minister said on Monday that Tehran was ready to encourage other OPEC members to join a plan to freeze output to bring stability to the oil market.

"Iran is ready to help OPEC to balance the oil market ... We believe oil at $55-$60 a barrel is a fair price to bring stability to the market," Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

