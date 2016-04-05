BERLIN, April 5 Iran needs $55 billion of
investment in the petrochemicals sector in the next 10 years,
Deputy Oil Minister Marzieh Shahdaei said in the German capital
on Tuesday.
"Iran needs $55 billion for 60 projects in the
petrochemicals sector over a period of 10 years," she said at a
a conference.
Asked if she would attend a planned oil producers' meeting
in Doha on April 17, she said she had no plans to go. She said
she did not know whether Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh would
attend.
Iran has said it will not join fellow OPEC and non-OPEC
members in a plan to be discussed in Doha to freeze oil
production to boost prices.
