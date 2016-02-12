(Repeats Thursday item)
By Parisa Hafezi and Rania El Gamal
ANKARA/DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran's cancellation of a
conference when it had been due to unveil investment contracts
to international oil firms signals that political feuding is
disrupting plans to revive its energy sector.
Tehran blamed snags in obtaining British visas for Iranian
delegates to the long-delayed conference, which had been
scheduled to be held in London on Feb 22-24.
However, foreign oil executives say factionalised politics
in Iran, where elections will be held later this month, appeared
to explain the delay as the country seeks major investment
following the lifting of international sanctions last month.
Iran's new oil and gas contracts are a cornerstone of its
plans to raise crude production to pre-sanctions levels of four
million barrels per day (bpd), and the OPEC member desperately
needs $200 billion in foreign money to reach the goal.
The sanctions imposed in 2012 over Iran's nuclear programme
have lost it billions. Tehran now wants foreign firms to revive
its giant but ageing oilfields and develop new oil and gas
projects through joint ventures with Iranian partners.
The conference had been postponed five times due to the
sanctions. However, this time domestic infighting over the
structure of the oil and gas investments contracts seems to have
prevented any announcement of the commercial terms.
"There are big internal clashes on the new contracts," said
a senior foreign oil executive. "The Iranians did not present us
with a final contract until now, nothing was finally approved."
The Iran Petroleum Contracts (IPCs) covering about 52
projects will have flexible terms that take into account oil
price fluctuations and investment risks, a senior Iranian oil
official told Reuters in November.
BP, France's Total, Italy's Eni
and Russia's Lukoil were among 135 firms that
attended a Tehran conference in November to hear about the IPCs.
But executives expecting to see the model of the contract
were offered only data on the fields up for investment and some
general presentations about what the new deals might look like.
"It was clear that this conference was only for a domestic
audience. I do not think they even approved the contracts yet,"
said another foreign oil executive who attended the November
conference.
HARDLINE OPPOSITION
Hardline rivals of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani have
strongly opposed the new contracts, saying they contradict the
constitution which says Iranian natural resource reserves cannot
be owned by foreigners. The hardliners also criticised a nuclear
deal reached in 2015 that led to lifting of sanctions.
Trying to fend off criticism, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh
rejected "illogical" calls for banning participation of foreign
energy firms, insisting that the new contract models are not
treasonable, Shana news agency reported on Tuesday.
Hardliners want a bigger say in the contract regime, under
which the oil ministry will assign certain Iranian companies to
become partners of the foreign firms, industry sources say.
One Iranian oil businessman foresaw more problems for
Zangeneh and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) following
the elections on Feb. 26.
"The situation could be more difficult for NIOC and the oil
minister for negotiations with the foreign companies after the
parliamentary elections, because there is a lot of pressure from
the hardliners," said an Iranian oil businessman.
"The hardliners don't want to be sidelined from the
decision-making in the oil sector. They want to have a share in
the discussions."
POLITICAL OPPOSITION
Easing economic sanctions and pulling Iran's economy out of
its current sorry state could help Rouhani's backers in the
elections to parliament and the Assembly of Experts, a body with
nominal power over Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The government and especially the oil ministry have done
their utmost to finalise the contracts before the elections," a
senior Iranian official told Reuters. "We need to regain our
position in the market and therefore Iran needs to offer
contracts that are better than other oil producing countries."
Khamenei and his hardline allies will not allow Rouhani to
gain too much popularity, particularly before the elections,
another Iranian official said.
"People are tired and have high expectations. The government
is trying to bind up wounds created by sanctions. Petrodollars
are much needed and therefore the new oil contracts were
prepared," the official, involved in the process said.
"The committee for preparing the contracts finished its
work. The contracts need some minor touches and the final
approvals. But unfortunately political infighting
is overshadowing the issue."
Analysts say Rouhani's political allies could benefit from
an economic dividend.
"The news about attracting foreign investors will give hope
to Iranians, to voters, who will reward moderate candidates at
the ballot box. And this is something that hardliners are wary
of," said political analyst Hamid Farahvashian.
Farahvashian noted they criticised Rouhani's announcement of
deals worth billions of dollars last month on a trip to Italy
and France. "The same applies for the oil contracts."
NIOC's Deputy head Ali Kardor has said foreign oil companies
will still be invited in May to bid for the new deals.
"The conference had been repeatedly postponed. It is a clear
sign of political disagreement inside the establishment," said a
senior Western diplomat in Tehran. "Hardliners know the economy
is one of the main issues for people. They would not let Rouhani
and his allies become more popular ahead of the elections."
Hardline students gathered last week in front of the oil
ministry to protest against the terms of the contracts.
"These are all politically-motivated protests. Zanganeh is a
seasoned politician and a technical person," said the first
Iranian official. "He loves his country and more than anyone
else believes in nationalisation of oil in Iran. He has always
protected Iran's interests."
(Editing by David Stamp)