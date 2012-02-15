LISBON Feb 15 Portugal's only refiner Galp said on Wednesday it does not import Iranian oil and therefore is not affected by the Islamic republic's halting of oil exports to six European states in retaliation for European Union sanctions.

"In 2010 our imports of Iranian oil were marginal and in 2011 there were none," a Galp spokesman said.

Earlier, Iran's English-language Press TV reported that Iran cut its oil exports to the Netherlands, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Galp owns Portugal's two refineries, in Sines near Lisbon and Matosinhos near the second-largest city Porto. (Reporting By Filipa Cunha Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Anthony Barker)