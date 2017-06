TEHRAN Jan 29 Iran said on Sunday that oil prices could reach $150 per barrel as a result of the European Union's ban on imports of oil from the country, deputy oil minister was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

"Although a precise prediction cannot be made on the oil prices, it seems we will witness $120 to $150 oil price per barrel for future," said Deputy Oil Ministry Ahmad Qalebani. (Writing by Ramin Mostafavi; editing by Sophie Walker)