TEHRAN/DUBAI Jan 29 Iran is considering
banning all oil exports to the European Union (EU) for five to
15 years, a senior Iranian lawmaker was quoted as saying on
Sunday, while its deputy oil minister said prices would surge if
the EU stopped importing Iranian crude.
Iranian lawmakers had been expected to debate a bill on
Sunday to ban exports of Iranian crude to Europe in a move
calculated to hit ailing European economies before an EU-wide
ban on any Iranian oil comes into effect in July.
Emad Hosseini, a member of Iran's Energy Commission, told
the semi-official Mehr news agency on Sunday no draft bill had
been drawn up but that lawmakers were considering a preemptive
ban on oil exports to the EU, while a member of Iran's National
Security and Foreign Policy Commission said any ban would last
at least five years.
"We will change the threat into an opportunity for Iran and
cut Iran's oil supplies to the Europeans for five to 15 years,"
Mohammad Karim Abedi was quoted as saying by the semi-official
Fars news agency on Sunday.
"We will not leave enemies' sanctions unanswered and we will
impose other sanctions on them in addition to closing Iran's oil
supplies to Europe."
EU imports of Iranian crude rose to about 700,000 bpd in the
third quarter Last year, up more than 7 percent from the second
quarter, with some of Europe's most fragile economies among the
biggest buyers.
"Banning oil imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran, but
delaying the implementation of this ban for six months indicates
Europe's fear," the Vice-Chairman of the parliament's National
Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Hossein Ebrahimi, told
Fars.
Escalating tensions between Iran and Western allies over
Tehran's nuclear programme, particularly Iranian threats to
close the vital Straits of Hormuz Gulf oil export route, have
helped push up Brent crude prices by about $8 a barrel since mid
December.
Benchmark Brent crude prices rose to around $111.50
a barrel on Friday on expectations Iran's parliament could vote
to halt exports to the EU next week and Iran's deputy oil
minister said on Sunday oil prices could hit $150 a barrel
because of the EU ban.
"Although a precise prediction cannot be made on oil prices,
it seems we will witness a $120 to $150 oil price per barrel in
future," Ahmad Qalebani was quoted by the official IRNA news
agency as saying.
But analysts say the world is likely to have more oil this
summer - thanks to additional output from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and
Libya that will make up for any lost from Iran under the EU ban
- which could weigh on oil prices.
At the same time, demand for cheap Iranian oil from China
and other Asian countries that do not back Western sanctions may
mean world oil flows are merely diverted rather than cut,
although some of Europe's shakiest economies may have to pay
more for alternative supplies.
China and India have made clear they are keen to soak up any
spare Iranian oil, even as U.S. Treasury measures to choke
Tehran's dollar trade make it harder to pay for supplies.
Qalebani said Iran would have no problem selling any oil it
does not export to Europe and that India would remain a good
customer of Iranian oil despite running up debts of $8 billion
dollars due to U.S. efforts to block oil payments to Tehran.
Europe and the United States hope that tougher sanctions
aimed at starving Iran of oil revenues can force Tehran to stop
a nuclear development programme that Iran says is purely for
energy purposes but which the Western allies suspect includes a
weapons programme.
It is now unclear when Iranian lawmakers will vote on Iran's
response to the Jan. 23 decision by the 27 EU member states to
stop all their imports of Iranian oil from July 1.
Hosseini said any proposal would first have to be discussed
by the Energy Commission and then other key government officials
before being submitted to parliament for approval.
