DUBAI Oct 21 Iran has accused fellow Muslim
countries in the Middle East of plotting with the West to bring
down oil prices as a tactic to further undermine its
sanctions-hit economy.
With oil losing a quarter of its value since June, President
Hassan Rouhani's administration has been scrambling for
alternative sources of income to meet its forecast for revenue
in the current budget based on an oil price of $100/barrel.
Speaking to conservative Shi'ite Muslim clerics in their
stronghold of Qom late on Monday, government spokesman Mohammad
Baqer Nobakht said "some so-called Islamic countries in the
region are serving the interests of America and (other) arrogant
powers in trying to squeeze the Islamic Republic."
"They (the West) have forced our oil production from 4
million bpd to 1 million bpd, and this recent fall of oil prices
is their latest gimmick," he was quoted as saying by the
semi-official Mehr News.
The oil price slide has been attributed to oversupply, signs
of weak demand growth and the apparent reluctance of Saudi
Arabia and other key producers of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output to lift
prices. Brent crude oil held near $86 a barrel on
Tuesday, having tumbled from over $110 in June.
While Islamic hardliners in Iran have been quick to blame
Riyadh for the price falls, Rouhani and his moderate government
have been careful not to antagonise their fellow OPEC member and
regional rival in the interest of better future ties.
Under growing criticism for his "passive response" to the
bearish oil market, the president ordered Oil Minister Bijan
Zangeneh late last week to come up with "more effective use of
diplomacy" to stop a further slide in crude prices.
Rouhani was elected by a landslide 14 months ago on a
moderate platform but progress has been slow on both the economy
and nuclear negotiations with the West, the outcome of which is
closely linked to the economic outlook and reform as a political
alternative in the Islamic republic.
The president himself has hedged his bets on resolving the
12-year nuclear dispute in tough talks with six world powers --
the United States, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia, a
prospect promising the lifting of sanctions and Iran's strong
come back as a major oil exporter.
"We should not pin our hopes on high oil prices, but seek to
compensate for falling revenues with bigger volumes of exports,"
Abbas Ali Noura, an ex parliamentarian, was quoted as saying by
Qods Online.
Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer, is normally among the
first members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries to call for supply cuts to support prices. Iran needs
relatively high oil prices to balance its budget, analysts say.
But in a change of tack, Iran has said this month that it
can live with lower oil prices and that there was no plan for an
emergency OPEC meeting to stop the slide in prices.
Some OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have
indicated that the group is unlikely to cut output to support
prices when it meet on Nov. 27.
Some analysts suggested Saudi Arabia was willing to absorb
the impact of lower oil prices to help the West and weaken
Moscow and Tehran position when negotiating over Ukrainian
sovereignty or the Iranian nuclear deal.
Gulf oil sources dismissed the idea as pure fiction.
Riyadh had always said that it adjusts oil supply to
accommodate its customers and not to drive the price.
