DUBAI, April 19 Iran's crude oil production will reach pre-sanctions levels within two months, a deputy oil minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday, reaffirming Tehran's commitment to boosting production.

State news agency IRNA quoted Rokneddin Javadi as saying that the pre-sanctions level would be attained by the end of the Iranian month of Khordad, which falls on June 20.

Iran's oil production was slightly below 4 million barrels a day before sanctions were imposed on the oil industry in 2011 and 2012. Last week Javadi said output had already surpassed 3.5 million barrels a day. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by David Goodman)