DUBAI, April 19 Iran's crude oil production will
reach pre-sanctions levels within two months, a deputy oil
minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday, reaffirming Tehran's
commitment to boosting production.
State news agency IRNA quoted Rokneddin Javadi as saying
that the pre-sanctions level would be attained by the end of the
Iranian month of Khordad, which falls on June 20.
Iran's oil production was slightly below 4 million barrels a
day before sanctions were imposed on the oil industry in 2011
and 2012. Last week Javadi said output had already surpassed 3.5
million barrels a day.
