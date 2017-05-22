LONDON May 22 Iran has the potential to increase oil production by 3 million barrels per day, an Iranian oil official said on Monday, adding that the figure is based on estimates from international oil companies.

"Based on plans and proposals received from international companies, Iran has the potential to increase oil production by 3 million barrels (per day)," deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Gholamreza Manouchehri was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

He did not specify when the increase could happen. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, editing by Louise Heavens)