* Iran may see 38 percent drop in oil revenue
* IMF says Iran needs $117 oil to balance books
* Resilience of ordinary people tested by soaring inflation
By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 10 Iran's state finances have come
under unprecedented pressure and the resilience of ordinary
people is being tested by soaring inflation as oil income
plummets due to tightening Western sanctions and sharply falling
oil prices.
Tough financial measures imposed by Washington and Brussels
have made it ever more difficult to pay for and ship oil from
Iran. Its oil output has sunk to the lowest in 20 years, cutting
revenue that is vital to fund a sprawling state apparatus.
Already down by more than a quarter, or about 600,000
barrels per day, from rates of 2.2 million bpd last year,
shipments of crude oil from Iran are expected to drop further
when a European Union oil embargo takes effect on July 1.
Tehran is already estimated to have lost more than $10
billion in oil revenues this year.
Causing even more pain, oil prices fell below $100 a
barrel last week to a 16-month low amid a darkening outlook for
economies in Europe, the United States and China.
"This is an act of economic warfare. The sanctions are
having a big effect in cumulative terms: Iran is being locked
out of the global financial system," said Mehdi Varzi, a former
official at the National Iranian Oil Co.
"It does appear that Iran is more amenable to negotiations
now than it was a year ago. The West should take advantage of
this momentary situation to offer more meaningful concessions -
a road map to where this will all end," said Varzi, now running
an energy consultancy in Britain, Varzi Energy.
Diplomats and analysts say Iran may offer the IAEA, the U.N.
nuclear watchdog, increased cooperation as a bargaining chip in
its negotiations with world powers, which resumed in April after
a 15-month hiatus and are to continue in Moscow on June 18-19.
Basic mathematics dictate that the lower Iran's oil exports,
the higher the oil price it will need to stay in the black.
According to the International Monetary Fund, Iran needs oil
at $117 a barrel to balance its budget, set at $462 billion.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said the budget was designed
to decrease Iran's dependence on oil revenues.
Senior Iranian oil officials have acknowledged that
sanctions have reduced exports but say the country has long
experience of finding ways around them and a drop in oil revenue
is not the end of the world.
"Personally, I will be very happy if the dependence of the
economy on oil revenue is decreased," said an Iranian oil
official, who requested anonymity. "We can use the sanctions as
an opportunity".
STRUCK BY SOARING PRICES
International sanctions have been a fact of life in Iran for
decades and Tehran is adept at working round them.
But there are growing signs that ordinary people are feeling
much more pain from them than in the past as inflation has
soared in the last six months.
"I was struck by the high prices when I went to the grocery
store yesterday," said Ahmad, 54, who owns a small fabric shop
in Tehran's bazaar.
He said the price of apples had more than doubled in the
past month and strawberries had almost tripled to 110,000 rials
per kilo, or more than $6 at market rates.
"Little by little, even fruit is becoming a luxury."
Inflation is now officially running at about 20 percent,
although economists say prices of the goods most Iranians worry
about are rising much faster.
The country is undergoing what the government has called
major economic surgery, in the form of cuts to the multi-billion
dollar subsidies which for years have held down the price of
essential goods such as fuel and food.
The value of the rial began to slip in January and traded at
around 20,000 rials per dollar in February, up from 10,500 rials
in December. It now stands at around 17,800 rials at market
rates while the official rate is 12,260 rials to dollar.
The price of petrol on the domestic market remains stable
but taxi and public transport fares have gone up.
Sanctions are also painfully reshaping flows of goods for
small enterprises, with one owner of an import company in Tehran
saying he was forced to fire some workers recently after being
forced to source his purchases from China instead of Europe.
"The shift caused a great deal of financial loss for us. I
am not sure how much longer we can go on like this. We
certainly will not be able to cope if financial sanctions on
Iran intensify," the entrepreneur, who asked not be named, said.
HOMELESS OIL
On the export front, several big European companies have
halted purchases of Iranian oil and others are winding down.
Iran had hoped that energy-hungry China and India, both
major customers, would mop up much of the oil left homeless by
European clients. That may not be the case.
"Our impression is that China and India have not been as
helpful as the Iranians expected," said a senior Western oil
executive, who declined to be identified.
"But it's very difficult to get a clear picture of how much
oil is moving because they are deliberately cutting off
communication."
Since early April, Tehran has been hiding the destination of
its oil sales by switching off tracking systems on its tankers.
But barrels counted upon arrival in Iran's top four
customers - China, India, Japan and South Korea - show a 20
percent decrease, or 357,000 bpd, so far this year, according to
government data and industry sources.
That translates into a loss in revenue of roughly $35.7
million a day, or $4.3 billion in the first four months of this
year, based on current Brent crude prices.
Iranian crude is sold at a discount of several dollars per
barrel to benchmark dated Brent, so the actual losses are likely
to be even higher.
Some relief has come from soaring prices earlier this year
as Brent so far in 2012 is averaging $116 a barrel, up from
2011's $110, which was a record high. But reduced output and
falling prices are making things worse very quickly.
From July 1, Morgan Stanley expects Iranian exports to fall
by a further 150,000 bpd while the International Energy Agency
has said they could almost halve by 1 million bpd.
That is putting Iran on course for a huge drop in oil
revenues, while those of its rivals from the Organisation of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries will hit a record.
According to the London-based Centre for Global Energy
Studies, the strong oil price has put OPEC on a path to earn
$911 billion from oil exports this year.
Iran - OPEC's second biggest producer - could see a 39
percent decrease this year to $44 billion, while Saudi Arabia is
expected to see a $3 billion increase to $294 billion.
Belt tightening may be needed for Iran to withstand lower
oil prices and exports after the EU sanctions take full effect.
"The only way around it will be for Iran to cut the budget,
which has a lot of fat," said Varzi.