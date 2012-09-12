By Luke Pachymuthu and Randy Fabi
LABUAN, Malaysia/SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Iran is
using a little-known port off the East Malaysia coast to hide
millions of barrels of oil from Western sanctions, according to
shipping data, industry sources and officials.
A Reuters examination of shipping movements and interviews
shows how Iranian crude is shipped to the area and loaded on to
empty vessels at night to await potential Asian buyers. Storing
the oil on hired tankers operating under the Panamanian flag in
the calm waters off the tax-haven port of Labuan - an offshore
financial centre about the size of Manhattan - means Iran can
keep its own fleet active and ensure the flow of oil money into
its struggling economy.
At least two large oil tankers have been unloaded this way
in recent weeks and several more Iranian vessels were steaming
towards Asia, according to Reuters Freight Fundamentals, which
tracks the movement of the global tanker fleet. One was destined
for a Chinese port, while three others, carrying as much as 6
million barrels of crude or fuel oil, were sailing to unknown
destinations.
Iran would like to shift more oil to what is effectively a
mobile storage depot off Malaysia's coast over the next few
months, said an industry source familiar with Iran's planning
who didn't want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the
matter. But it is struggling to find shipowners willing to offer
vessels for storage.
While not illegal, the dead-of-night transfer of oil in the
South China Sea illustrates the lengths to which Iran will go to
keep exporting its oil to skirt Western sanctions aimed at
pressuring Tehran's suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons. A
European Union oil embargo has virtually halted access around
the world to insurance for Iranian crude and oil products.
Doing business with Iran's oil industry carries reputational
and financial risk and the threat of losing insurance coverage.
NO-MAN'S LAND
Less than 10 km (6.2 miles) from the coast of Borneo, Labuan
is sheltered from typhoons and is typically used to park
unwanted ships rather than store expensive oil. People in the
industry say this makes it an ideal place to blend or rebrand
oil as non-Iranian and resell it under the radar of sanctions
enforcers in Washington or Brussels.
"Labuan is like a no-man's land. There's no reason to be
paying attention to Labuan," said a Singapore-based source
familiar with floating storage operations in Southeast Asia.
The insurer of one of the storage ships that took oil from
an Iranian tanker said it had been informed of the transfer by
the British government on Aug. 16, and was looking into the
matter.
With fewer customers, Iran has cut its oil output and almost
halved exports from around 2 million barrels per day last year.
The Labuan scheme means Iran can use its own tankers to move,
rather than store, its oil. In April, shipping sources said more
than half of Iran's tanker fleet was anchored in the Gulf just
holding some 33 million barrels of oil - worth around $3 billion
at today's prices.
Malaysian and Iranian officials did not respond to requests
for comment for this article.
China, India, Japan and South Korea, which together buy over
half of OPEC member Iran's crude exports, have all imported less
this year, winning waivers from U.S. sanctions. Those waivers
are up for renewal later this year, so buyers are careful not to
be seen to be increasing imports from Iran again.
DEAD OF NIGHT
Last month, the Lantana, a tanker operated by the National
Iranian Tanker Co (NITC), transferred its cargo of around 1
million barrels of crude oil to the Titan Ruchira, a floating
storage vessel, off the tiny tropical island of Pulau Kuraman
near Labuan, port and shipping industry officials said. Around
Aug. 10, another Iranian tanker, the Motion, discharged as much
as 2 million barrels of fuel oil on to the Titan Tulshyan in the
same area, said the officials.
The two ships are among 58 Iranian-owned vessels blacklisted
by Washington in July for assisting in Iran's oil trade. Those
measures bar U.S. companies and Americans from doing business
with the ships.
"Our vessels are there and, as we understand it, there are
no issues," a source familiar with NITC tanker chartering told
Reuters.
A third NITC tanker, the Justice, had been heading for
Labuan, but shipping data shows it changed course and should
arrive at the Chinese port of Dalian on Sept. 17. Another
tanker, the Pioneer, had been expected in Labuan early this
month, but has anchored off the southwest Malaysian coast.
"That (Lantana) operation took place literally in the dark
of night. They didn't even use a proper operator with experience
to carry out the STS (ship-to-ship transfer)," said an East
Malaysian-based shipping source. "The authorities were aware
only after the fact."
Iran declined to sell the stored crude to a Chinese trader
who offered $54 a barrel - only around half the price of Iran's
cheapest heavy crudes - said a source familiar with those
discussions.
COMPLEX WEB
The two Titan vessels are owned by offshore companies linked
to Singapore-based Tulshyan Group, which hired them out in 2010
to Hong Kong-based Titan Petrochemicals under a 5-year
bare boat charter - an arrangement where Tulshyan has no staff
managing or operating the vessel. Tulshyan, which shares a
Singapore office with Titan, said it was not aware that the
cargo on its ships was Iranian.
Titan, battling a shipping industry downturn caused by a
glut of tankers, high bunker fuel prices and a shaky global
economy, has struggled to meet charter payments to Tulshyan,
according to a person familiar with the matter. Heavy with debt
and with five straight years of losses, Titan is being sold to
Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd, whose
parent, Zhuhai Zhenrong, is blacklisted by the United States as
the biggest supplier of refined petroleum products to Iran.
Titan hired out the two tankers to Glammarine, a
little-known shipping company that only recently registered in
Labuan. Glammarine took the two ships under a 6-month charter,
with Titan's crews running the vessels' day-to-day operations
and Glammarine taking responsibility for finding the cargo and
paying for use of the ships.
"This was the first business we've done with Glammarine ...
there were no red flags raised (about them)," Titan director
Augustine Cheong told Reuters in Singapore. "The due diligence
we took was to check if they are legally incorporated. And it's
on a time charter, so we have our own crew on board and can see
if they're doing something wrong." Cheong said Titan would drop
the charter to Glammarine if the oil was found to be Iranian.
Glammarine officials declined to comment. A visit to a
listed Labuan address for Glammarine given in business registry
documents found a rundown building in a neighbourhood once used
to house workers at a now defunct milk factory. The premises
were closed.
PAPER TRAIL
Glammarine agreed to let a company called Account
International Safe Oil use the Titan Ruchira and Titan Tulshyan
to store 4 million barrels of Iranian oil, shipping sources
said. Account International is not registered in Malaysia or
Hong Kong, and Reuters was unable to find an address for the
company or contact staff for comment. Buyers of Iranian oil in
China, India and Japan said they had not heard of the company.
A Middle East industry source familiar with the company said
Account International was an affiliate of the National Iranian
Oil Company (NIOC). A second source based in East Malaysia said
the firm had business links to HK Intertrade, a Hong Kong-based
firm sanctioned by the United States in July for operating as a
front company for Iran.
"HK Intertrade purchases oil from NIOC and resells it to
companies like Account," another southeast Asia-based shipping
industry source said.
The ships' managers from Titan were not aware that the crude
and fuel oil transferred from the Lantana and Motion were from
Iran, Cheong said. "We requested BL (bill of lading) documents.
We were told the cargo was from India ... and we believed they
were ex-NITC tankers," he added. "We only operate the ships as
the ship manager. We don't own the cargo."
A source familiar with the operations of the Titan Ruchira
said the cargo was declared as Iranian to port officials in
nearby Sabah. Customs officials in Sabah did not respond to
Reuters emails. But in signed shipping documents seen by
Reuters, Account International listed the 1 million barrels of
crude oil unloaded by the Lantana as Indian.
India, though, doesn't allow the export of domestically
produced crude. Nor did the Lantana call in at India on its
journey to Malaysia that began at Iran's crude export hub at
Kharg Island, according to Reuters Freight Fundamentals and
industry sources in both India and the Middle East.
Account International also indicated on shipping documents
seen by Reuters that the fuel oil on the Motion was from
Fujairah, a major transhipment and storage hub in the United
Arab Emirates. Shipping data shows the Motion did stop in
Fujairah, but began its trip in Iran.
INSURANCE RISK
The Titan Ruchira is insured by the North of England P&I
Association, which said it was looking into the matter after
being informed of the transfer off Labuan by London last month.
Western insurers underwrite around 90 percent of the world's
tanker fleet, and are currently barred from covering ships
carrying Iranian oil.
"There is a risk ... a vessel providing storage services for
Iranian oil would breach European sanctions laws," said Mike
Salthouse, director with North Insurance Management, which acts
as manager for the North of England P&I Association. "I say a
risk because sanctions as currently drafted appear to target the
insurance of the transportation of Iranian oil and not the
provision of insurance to facilities storing such products."
The insurer declined further comment on its investigations.
The Titan Tulsyhan is among some 7,000 vessels covered by
Gard, the world's second-largest marine insurer.
"Gard takes very seriously any suggestion that it is in
breach of any international sanctions and is conducting an
investigation," it said in a response to Reuters queries. "Gard
can, and will, withdraw any insurance cover if it believes
sanctions are being breached."
Rakesh Tulshyan, head of the Tulshyan Group that owns the
two Titan vessels, said that if there is "concrete evidence that
it's Iranian oil", he will seek to have it removed from his
vessels. "Because of my reputation, I would rather not do any
business with links to sanctioned countries," he told Reuters.