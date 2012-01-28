TEHRAN Jan 28 European oil companies that
are owed oil by Iran could lose out if Iran imposes a ban on
crude exports to the EU next week, a measure currently before
the Iranian parliament, the head of Iran's state oil company
said on Saturday.
"Generally, the parties to incur damage from the EU's recent
decision will be European companies with pending contracts with
Iran," Ahmad Qalebani, head of the National Iranian Oil Co. told
the ISNA news agency.
"The European companies will have to abide by the provisions
of the buyback contracts," he said. "If they act otherwise, they
will be the parties to incur the relevant losses and will
subject the repatriation of their capital to problems."
The EU banned imports of oil from Iran on Monday and imposed
a number of other economic sanctions, joining the United States
in a new round of measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's nuclear
development programme.