* Iran lawmakers may ban crude exports to EU within days
* NIOC chief says this could hurt companies owed Iranian oil
* Italy's ENI has said Iran owes it $1.4-1.5 bln in oil
By Hossein Jaseb
TEHRAN, Jan 28 European companies owed oil
by Iran could lose out if Tehran imposes a ban on crude exports
to the European Union next week, the head of Iran's state oil
company said on Saturday.
Iran's parliament is due to debate a bill on Sunday that
would cut off oil supplies to the EU in a matter of days, in
revenge for a decision last Monday by the 27 EU member states
to stop importing crude from Iran as of July 1.
"Generally, the parties to incur damage from the EU's recent
decision will be European companies with pending contracts with
Iran," Ahmad Qalebani, head of the National Iranian Oil Co. told
the ISNA news agency.
"The European companies will have to abide by the provisions
of the buyback contracts," he said. "If they act otherwise, they
will be the parties to incur the relevant losses and will
subject the repatriation of their capital to problems."
By turning the sanctions back on the EU, Iranian lawmakers
hope to deny Europe the six-month window it had planned to give
those countries most dependent on Iranian oil - including some
of the most economically fragile - time to adapt.
The EU banned imports of oil from Iran on Monday and imposed
a number of other economic sanctions, joining the United States
in a new round of measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's nuclear
development programme.
Under buyback contracts, a common feature of the Iranian oil
industry, investments in oil field projects are paid back in
oil, often over many years.
Italy's Eni says it is owed $1.4-1.5 billion in oil
for contracts in Iran dating from 2000 and 2001 and has been
assured by EU policymakers its buyback contracts will not be
part of the European embargo but the prospect of Iran acting
first may put that into doubt.
The EU accounted for 25 percent of Iranian crude oil sales in
the third quarter of 2011.