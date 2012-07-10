By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Tough Western sanctions are
forcing Iran to take drastic action and shut off wells at its
vast oilfields, sinking production to levels last seen over two
decades ago and costing Tehran billions in lost revenues.
Iran struggled to sell its oil in the run-up to the European
Union ban on July 1, yet it managed to sustain oilfield flows at
lofty rates above 3 million barrels per day (bpd) by stashing
unwanted barrels in tanks on land and on ships in the Gulf.
But oil sales have now slumped to half the rate of last year
and storage is running out. As a last resort, Tehran is carrying
out "enforced" maintenance at its ageing reservoirs, say Iranian
and Western oil sources, dropping output below 3 million bpd.
It's a step that could make Tehran look as if it is caving
in to the West and, in any case, leaves it trailing former rival
Iraq in the ranks of the world's top oil producers. And if a big
volume of oil is closed down, it will be difficult to bring it
back online when it's needed, say Western oil experts.
"We're now in a situation where we are being forced to
reduce production - so we will prolong the rehabilitation of our
oilfields," said an Iranian oil source, who requested anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the information.
"But it's a mistake to think this will make us put our hands
up. Iran will not surrender."
Nor will Iran say very much, if anything. Oil sales began to
slow in March due to the rigorous restraints imposed by the
United States and European Union, but Iran only conceded in June
that exports had fallen significantly.
As for lower production, an inevitable result of a sustained
slowdown in exports, the Islamic Republic has gone further into
lock-down mode - making it exceedingly difficult to obtain
precise information.
"In operations - upstream or downstream - maintenance is not
something unexpected," said an Iranian oil official, who
insisted on anonymity. "It is very normal to have some
maintenance."
He declined to comment on whether Iran had taken the
opportunity to work-over its oilfields with exports now running
about 1 million bpd below last year.
Western oil experts reckon tight storage and plunging oil
sales may have forced Tehran to turn down the oilfield taps by
at least several hundred thousand barrels a day.
"The pressure is definitely on, but it's difficult to know
the details," said a senior Western oil executive. "What is
clear is that the situation is extremely complicated and
delicate and things are not being said in public."
Adding a further layer of complexity, there are changing
faces among the top brass at the National Iranian Oil Co.
(NIOC). On the job for just a year, Mohsen Qamsari, head of
international affairs, has just been replaced by Mohammad Ali
Khatibi, Tehran's representative on OPEC's governing board.
EXPORTS FALL
Oil shipments have declined steadily as buyers cut imports
to comply with U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed due to
concerns the country is attempting to build a nuclear bomb. Iran
says its nuclear activities are peaceful.
Last month, Iran acknowledged that exports had fallen
sharply - down 20-30 percent from normal volumes of 2.2 million
barrels daily.
A National Iranian Oil Company official, Mohammad Ali Emadi,
put the decrease down to oilfield maintenance and not sanctions
imposed on Iran's nuclear programme.
When pressed for further details on the oilfield overhauls,
three senior Iranian officials declined to comment. There is no
end of speculation among Western executives and policy-makers.
"I have heard that some fields are shut in and just by
looking at the numbers, I believe that's correct. I don't think
they have much more space to put oil," said an industry source
who tracks Iranian production and exports.
"But I am sure they don't want to admit it or give away any
ideas on which fields."
In April, shipping sources said Iran had been forced to
deploy more than half its fleet to store oil at anchorage in the
Gulf, equating to 33 million barrels. The country is expected to
store at least a further 8.3 million barrels this month.
Those who track the oil shipments of Iran and other members
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries say
there is precious little available storage in tanks onshore.
"It's full up. It got full quite quickly before the floating
storage started getting filled up," said the industry source.
LONG-TERM DAMAGE?
While oil industry experts say that shutting in production
is beneficial to Iran's hard-worn reservoirs, a prolonged
closure of high volumes would not be desirable.
"The more production is shut in, the harder and longer it is
to bring back production when it is needed," said Peter Wells of
geological consultancy Neftex Petroleum.
Iranian engineers have been battling for years to get the
best out of Iran's oilfields, for decades deprived of easy
access to cutting-edge technology designed to maximize flows due
to successive rounds of U.S. sanctions.
Output from Iran's ageing fields has slumped from 3.9
million bpd in 2005, according to OPEC, as recovery rates are
relatively low due to Western restrictions on technology
transfers needed to counter production declines or tap trickier
discoveries offshore.
Iran is meanwhile dipping deep into savings to fund
investment in its energy industry, while increasing its refining
capacity for the home market, reporting giant new oil or gas
finds, and even touting investment in renewable energy as a
possible solution to dependence on oil.
On July 3 - two days after the EU embargo on Iranian oil
took effect - Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi signed a memorandum of
understanding (MoU) for his ministry to tap the National
Development Fund, a sovereign wealth fund largely filled with
oil revenues accumulated in better days, for $14 billion.
The fund, now valued at around $35 billion, is the successor
of a fund set up in 1999, when oil was below $10 per barrel, to
save money for a rainy day.
Qasemi said the move "indicates that the country has enough
financial resources to fund projects". The ministry will also
issue bonds to raise cash.
The government could be in for a long haul.
"There is an increasing desperation," said a Western oil
executive. "It seems very unlikely they will get any relief from
sanctions any time soon."
(Additional reporting by Daniel Fineren in Dubai; Editing by
Peter Graff)