* Iran circulates draft contracts to foreign firms - sources
* Tehran aims to attract business after any nuclear deal
* Contracts to allow firms to be involved in production -
sources
* President Rouhani has pledged to deliver economic recovery
By Parisa Hafezi and Jonathan Saul
ANKARA/LONDON, Feb 2 Iran is sweetening the
terms it offers on oil development contracts to draw the
interest of foreign investors deterred by sanctions and low
crude prices, as its pragmatic president seeks to deliver on his
promise of economic recovery.
Tehran is engaged in talks with world powers about its
disputed nuclear programme as it tries to strike a final deal to
lift the sanctions that have halved its oil exports to just over
1 million barrels per day since 2012 and hammered its economy.
To prepare for any agreement, it has already circulated new
draft oil contracts to foreign firms to attract business once
the restrictions end, Iranian oil officials and Western
diplomatic sources said. Such deals would involve helping Iran
revive ageing fields and develop new ones, they added.
But there is no certainty about the outcome of the nuclear
negotiations. The contracts offer far more favourable terms than
those offered pre-sanctions as many companies would be hesitant
to sign even a preliminary deal which U.S. and European
governments could regard as jumping the gun.
Companies may also require greater persuasion to invest in
Iranian fields due to low crude prices, which have more than
halved since June, and the turbulent relationship Iran has had
with foreign firms in the past, especially after the 1979
Islamic revolution.
"The new contract is more competitive than other oil
producers. It provides higher potential profits and lower
investment risks," said a senior Iranian oil ministry official
who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The contract offered a favourable rate of return and joint
venture options with local Iranian firms, he added.
The new contracts will offer long-term durations of up to 25
years, oil officials say.
A spokesman for Iran's oil ministry declined to comment on
the nature of the contracts.
Previously, foreign investors have only been involved in
exploration and development of oil fields. They operated under
buy-back contracts, whereby they were paid a fixed rate of
return and did not own the assets and were contractors without
rights to the fields.
Analysts and industry sources said companies had failed to
cover their costs under this mechanism, which offered no
long-term guarantees of income.
The situation has changed, however. President Hassan
Rouhani, who won power in 2013 with pledges to improve the
economy, is seeking to end a malaise that has seen prices of
food, water and electricity rise beyond the reach of many
Iranians as high unemployment and low wages take their toll.
CONTROL
The new oil contracts will allow investors to be involved in
production, giving them far greater control and certainty over
long-term revenue in a country where foreign ownership of oil
resources is banned.
"The Iranian petroleum contracts are more relaxed to
encourage major investors ... For example in previous contracts,
the commerciality was decided by an Iranian committee but under
the new contracts it has been changed in a way to accommodate
the foreign party," the oil ministry official said.
Another oil ministry official said: "The major incentive for
an international oil company (IOC) is the possibility to book
the reserves, something that was not possible in the past ...
One of the terms (on offer) is the long-term joint venture
between the IOC and the Iranian operator."
"The investors will have no rights over the reserves but ...
after exploration is completed, they can report output they
receive as payment," the official added.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has met with Western oil
executives at recent OPEC meetings in Vienna, including Italy's
Eni, Royal Dutch Shell and Austrian oil and
gas group OMV.
Iranian sources declined to identify which companies had
seen the draft oil contracts. There has been oil industry
speculation that Shell and ConocoPhillips could be among
parties to have been courted.
Shell declined to comment. ConocoPhillips said it acted in
full compliance with U.S. law and was "not engaged in business
dealings with Iran".
One Western diplomatic source said the interest in oil
dialogue with foreign companies was "one-sided and mostly coming
from Iran's side".
"Iran is looking a lot less interesting and desirable from
the perspective of Western oil companies. There's too much oil
on the market so the last thing they want is for Iran to come
back on-line," the source said.
Another Western diplomatic source said: "There are still
great doubts on profitability at the moment given the lack of
direct access to fields in Iran. It is unlikely that any oil
company - in the current uncertain environment - would sign even
an open contract. It is very much wait and see."
'WRONG SIGNAL'
The new contracts, which include those in the upstream -
exploration and development - sectors are expected to attract
more than $40 billion in foreign investment, Iranian media have
recently quoted officials as saying.
Iran has postponed a planned oil conference in London, which
was due to have taken place in February to reveal its new
contracts, until November. An Iranian official said "the U.S.
urged Tehran to hold off" until a final nuclear deal was penned.
Washington has reiterated it continues to enforce sanctions.
Iran and six world powers are trying to meet a self-imposed
deadline of the end of June to resolve the nuclear standoff over
Iran's nuclear work, which the West fears is aimed at developing
a weapons capability - a charge Iran denies, saying it is for
peaceful, civilian purposes.
When contacted, a British Foreign Office spokesman said the
government did not support the London oil conference.
"It would be premature in the absence of a comprehensive
nuclear deal," the spokesman said, adding that encouraging trade
with Iran "would send the wrong signal".
"The UK government does not encourage trade with Iran. Until
we have a nuclear agreement that fully restores international
confidence in the nature of Iran's nuclear activity it will be
necessary to maintain consistent pressure on Iran through
sanctions," he said.
Analysts say Iran is still not open for business.
Mehdi Varzi, a former official at the state-run National
Iranian Oil Co, said discussions with foreign oil companies had
been "on and off for some time", adding that Iran had to offer
more attractive incentives to get the ball rolling.
"With the current situation, even if sanctions are lifted, I
cannot see many companies going to Iran," said Varzi, who now
runs an energy consultancy in Britain, adding that Iran's energy
sector would be in deep trouble if market conditions
deteriorated further.
"If things get worse, the survival of the Iranian oil and
gas industry is at stake."
(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing
by Pravin Char)