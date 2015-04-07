(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 7 Beware diplomats bearing fact
sheets; they rarely reveal the whole truth.
The nuclear negotiations in Lausanne have already produced
three separate fact sheets, issued by the United States, Iran
and France, each highlighting different aspects of the emerging
agreement.
But under all three versions, Iran's oil exports are likely
to rise in 2016.
The battle of the fact sheets confirms the first rule of
analysis: never trust a summary produced by someone else, always
go back to the original documents.
In this instance, there is no final document setting out all
the undertakings by the various parties because there are still
significant areas of disagreement.
By reading the fact sheets side by side, however, the
outlines of an eventual deal between Iran and the five permanent
members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany
(P5+1) are now reasonably clear.
The basic bargain allows Iran to maintain and gradually
develop a complete fuel cycle in exchange for tough restrictions
and inspections to ensure its activities have exclusively
civilian uses.
It aims to ensure it would take a year or more for the
country to produce enough fissionable material for a bomb in the
event that the agreement breaks down at any point over the next
10 years.
While there are still many technical details to be
negotiated, the outlines of the political-level agreement are
clear, with all sides making significant concessions compared
with past negotiating positions.
BATTLE OF THE FACT SHEETS
Within minutes of the announcement of a preliminary
framework between Iran and world powers on Thursday, the White
House had issued a "fact sheet" presenting its interpretation of
the emerging agreement.
The fact sheet succeeded in controlling the media and
political narrative in the crucial 48 hours after the
announcement but reflected only some of the understandings
tentatively reached by diplomats.
The U.S. version devoted 31 paragraphs to new controls that
would be established on Iran's nuclear activities but only eight
to the issue of sanctions relief.
While the sections on nuclear controls were highly specific,
the parts on sanctions were notably vague about the timing and
extent of relief ("Parameters for a Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action", April 2).
Iran would have had no reason to agree to the deal as
presented by U.S. press officers, so it was immediately clear
the fact sheet did not reflect the whole package of
understandings that had been reached.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif complained it
was much too early to start publishing fact sheets.
Zarif told a television interviewer that "the Americans put
what they wanted in the fact sheet ... I even protested this
issue with (U.S. Secretary of State John) Kerry."
So Iran has now issued its own fact sheet, published by the
Foreign Ministry in Farsi, and translated by various outside
organisations.
Predictably, Iran's version devotes more space to the
removal of sanctions and goes into much greater detail about the
extent and timing ("Translation of Iranian fact sheet on the
nuclear negotiations", April 3).
France, too, issued its own details, providing additional
information about the framework, which has been summarised in
the Wall Street Journal ("Nuclear deal allows Iran significantly
to boost centrifuges after 10 years", April 4).
PARAMETERS OF A DEAL
Iran will be allowed to maintain a complete nuclear fuel
cycle and continue enriching uranium to reactor grade, but be
subject to strict controls on the number of centrifuges it can
operate and inspections by the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) to account for nuclear materials.
Iran will be prohibited from enriching uranium beyond the
3.67 percent used in civilian nuclear reactors for at least 15
years. Uranium that has already been enriched beyond this level
will be blended down or exported.
Iran will sign and ratify the IAEA's Additional Protocol on
nuclear inspections, which almost all IAEA members have already
implemented, and reach agreement with the agency on measures
related to disclosure of previous activities with a possible
military dimension (PMD).
The domestic enrichment programme will be restricted to
fairly inefficient first-generation centrifuges for the initial
10 years of an agreement, though it will be allowed to continue
research and development on more advanced models, which could be
implemented after the end of the first 10-year period.
Enrichment activities will be concentrated at the
above-ground (therefore bomb-able) Natanz facility, while the
underground Fordow facility (which has been hardened against air
strikes) will be converted to "an advanced nuclear and physics
research centre".
Fordow will retain two operational centrifuge cascades and
produce "stable isotopes" for civilian uses in industry,
agriculture and medicine, according to Iran.
The heavy water research reactor under development at Arak
will be redesigned to limit the production of plutonium, while
its reactor fuel will be reprocessed outside the country.
A NEW U.N. RESOLUTION
In exchange for these undertakings, Iran will get
broad-based sanctions relief through a new U.N. Security Council
resolution superseding previous resolutions concerning the
country's nuclear programme.
The resolution will lift all U.N.-imposed multilateral
sanctions, as well as EU and U.S. sanctions relating to the
nuclear programme (but not terrorism, human rights and missile
proliferation, according to the United States).
By employing the mechanism of a Security Council resolution,
the United States will sidestep the need for a formal treaty
with Iran (which would require the advice and consent of the
U.S. Senate).
The United States will not even need to reach an executive
agreement, which could be modified by a future U.S. president (a
point emphasised by a group of 47 U.S. senators in their recent
letter to Iran).
Instead, the two sides will reach a binding agreement within
the framework of the United Nations that cannot be modified
except with the consent of all five permanent members of the
Security Council.
Employing the United Nations is meant to reassure Iran that
any framework agreement will not be undone by the U.S. Congress
and ensures disagreements about implementation will be managed
by all five permanent members of the Security Council, not the
United States alone.
At the same time, the United States has promised to retain
the "architecture" of its unilateral sanctions "for much of the
duration of the deal" so they can "snap back" in the case of
significant non-compliance.
Because U.S. sanctions have an extra-territorial dimension,
through their application to foreign entities that deal with
Iran, Washington will retain considerable leverage outside the
U.N. framework.
MORE OIL EXPORTS IN 2016
The time frame for sanctions relief, crucial to oil markets
because it would allow Iran to raise its exports by up to 1
million barrels per day, has also emerged into clearer focus.
The negotiating teams have until July 1 to finalise the
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which will then be approved
by the Security Council.
There will then be a period of what Iran calls "preparatory
work" for implementation and what the United States calls "the
completion, by Iran, of nuclear-related actions addressing all
key concerns (enrichment, Fordow, Arak, PMD, and transparency)".
Then on a single date, U.N. sanctions will be lifted.
It is possible to construct a rough timeline for the lifting
of sanctions on Iran's oil exports. Nothing will happen for
three months while the Joint Comprehensive Plan is finalised.
Then it is likely to take an additional six to 18 months to
finalise the "preparatory work", depending on the intentions and
goodwill among the parties.
The earliest that additional oil could start flowing would
be the first quarter of 2016, while the latest is probably the
end of 2016. In theory, it could take more than 18 months to
finish the preparatory work, pushing the date into 2017, but
such a long delay would risk the entire deal unravelling.
The most likely outcome is that it takes about six to 12
months to implement the first phase of the framework agreement,
which would see nuclear-related sanctions on Iran's oil exports
lifted sometime between January and June 2016.
