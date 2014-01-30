By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 30 A group of insurers warned
shipowners this week to be careful when signing deals to carry
Iranian oil because the United States has not been able to
clarify whether insurance claims will be paid after the
suspension of sanctions ends in July.
Sanctions on ships carrying Iranian oil were eased on Jan.
20 for six months as part of a deal between Tehran and six world
powers including the United States, Russia and Germany. The deal
suspended some of the measures put in place since early 2012 in
exchange for Iran curtailing its nuclear programme.
The easing of the insurance sanctions for ships has been
expected by analysts to increase Iran's crude oil exports,
although data from Tehran's largest customers - China, India,
Japan and South Korea - has so far shown steady to lower
shipments since the deal was signed in November.
Uncertainty over post-July insurance payments, however, has
made the suspension of sanctions on ship cover "of very limited,
if any, value to shipowners," the group of shipping insurers
said in a note this week.
The International Group of P&I Clubs said it was uncertain
if insurance claims that arose while sanctions are eased would
be honoured if they remained unpaid after July 20.
The International Group has been in talks with the U.S.
Office of Foreign Assets Control but OFAC has not been able to
confirm whether payments for claims could be made after July 20
when sanctions could possibly be reimposed, the group said.
"Members should proceed on the basis that beyond 20 July
2014 (or any extension of the initial six-month period), clubs
will not be able to respond to any claims presented in respect
of liabilities arising during the 20 January-20 July suspension
period," the group said in its note.
The International Group represents 13 mutual protection and
indemnity (P&I) clubs which cover about 90 per cent of the
world's ocean-going ships against claims for pollution, injury
and cargo damage.
P&I claims can take one or two years to settle, said a Japan
P&I Club official. If claims cannot be settled within six months
it would be similar to having no insurance, he said.
He said owners of Japanese ships importing Iranian crude oil
are staying with Tokyo's sovereign insurance scheme put in place
in mid-2012 to keep the oil shipments flowing, and none have
moved to get cover from the Japan P&I Club.
Shipowners "are strongly recommended not to enter into
contracts for transportation of crude oil,
petroleum oil and petrochemical products" without consulting
their individual P&I insurers, the International Group said.
It would continue to talk to the U.S. to clarify the
insurance issue, it added.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimorni in TOKYO; Editing by
Tom Hogue)