TOKYO/SINGAPORE Jan 17 Global shipping insurers
have devised a way to ensure nearly full coverage for Iranian
oil exports from next month after striking a deal to provide
cover without involving U.S.-domiciled reinsurers, officials in
Tokyo and London said.
The reluctance of U.S. firms to handle Iranian goods had
greatly limited the number of reinsurers of cargoes, but the new
arrangements - which essentially allow re-insurance of ships
without the involvement of U.S.-firms - should boost the number
of eligible shipments.
That will provide a boon to Iran, trying to raise oil
exports after most sanctions were lifted last year, though
banking restrictions that remain in place that could cap any
major rise in exports.
"There will be no U.S.-domiciled reinsurer participation on
the 2017 IG reinsurance programme," Andrew Bardot, secretary and
executive officer at the International Group (IG) of P&I Clubs
in London told Reuters on Tuesday.
The new arrangements take effect on Feb. 20, he and other
officials said.
"This will substantially address the potential shortfall in
reinsurance recoveries in the event of Iranian-related claims,"
Bardot said in an email.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Keith Wallis in
SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in LONDON;
Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)