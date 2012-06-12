* Top Iran oil buyer Sinopec rejects cheap crude offers
* U.S. ties more important than bargain oil - exec
* Sinopec has no plans to increase Iran crude imports
* Targets 400,000-420,000 bpd this yr vs 500,000 bpd in 2011
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, June 12 Chinese refining giant Sinopec
Corp, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, has no plans
to raise its Iranian crude imports for the rest of this year so
as to avoid falling foul of tough U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil
trade, a senior Chinese oil executive said.
China is the only one of Iran's four major Asian oil buyers
that could still face penalties from the United States once
sanctions kick in on June 28. Washington on Monday added India
and South Korea to a list of countries, that already includes
Japan, exempt from sanctions.
Washington has exempted countries it considers have
significantly reduced imports, in line with its aim of choking
Tehran's oil revenue to force a halt to a nuclear program the
West suspects is aimed at making weapons. Iran says its nuclear
work is for civilian purposes.
While China made big cuts in first-quarter imports, the U.S.
is wary that Beijing might find it difficult to resist a
cut-price offer if Iran tries to sell crude it can no longer
export to other buyers later this year.
Sinopec has already resisted such offers, said the
Beijing-based official who has knowledge of the refiner's
trading operations. "The Iranians have made some offers, but we
have turned them down," the official said, declining to
elaborate.
"The economic benefits of filling some discounted Iranian
oil into the national oil reserves would be too small a
consideration for the state. The key concern for the Chinese
government would be China-U.S. relations."
STRATEGIC STORAGE
China is Iran's top trade partner and Beijing has publicly
criticised sanctions against Tehran outside the framework of the
United Nations. Still, China's state-owned energy giants have
made big investments in the United States, perhaps making them
more mindful of sanctions.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer and is
building up strategic storage across the country to deal with
any surprise supply outages. Expectation in the oil market has
been that sooner or later, Beijing would become Iran's buyer of
last resort and take the crude into its tanks.
But Sinopec has set its 2012 import target for Iranian crude
at 400,000-420,000 barrels per day (bpd), 16-20 percent below
last year's 500,000 bpd, said the official, asking not to be
named.
"One thing is for sure: within this year, there will be no
increase (over the target) in Iranian oil," he said. "The nearly
20 percent cut shows China places the relationship with the
United States at the very top level. The U.S. should really
appreciate what China has done and not push for more in a
condescending manner."
Sinopec more than halved its Iranian crude imports in the
first quarter as it tussled with Tehran over the terms of its
annual oil purchasing contract, industry sources have told
Reuters. The 16-20 percent cut detailed by the official for the
full year was a little more than the 14 percent annualised cut
Reuters estimated after those contract disputes ended and
Sinopec imports started to recover in April.
"If you compare actual loadings from April onward, you're
going to see almost the same amount of oil being lifted from
Iran versus a year ago," the official said.
EU INSURANCE
A bigger potential threat to Iran's crude flow to Asia has
been posed by European Union sanctions, which ban EU firms from
insuring tankers carrying Iranian crude from July 1. European
insurers cover most of the world's tankers, and Asian importers
have struggled to find ways to put alternative insurance in
place to keep imports flowing.
The Chinese official said the insurance ban would not pose a
problem to China, although he did not detail how importers would
continue importing. "So long as China wants to solve this
problem, there must be a way. It won't be a difficult issue for
China. We are fully capable of sorting it out," he said.
Among the options, Iran could deliver the crude on its own
tankers, he said.
Indian state-owned refiners will halt planned imports of
173,000 bpd from Iran when EU sanctions take effect next month,
unless the government allows them to use insurance and freight
arranged by Tehran, industry sources said on Monday.
And Japan this week became the first country to attempt to
initiate sovereign insurance once the EU sanctions start, with
the government submitting a special bill to parliament to allow
it to insure Iranian crude imports. South Korean government
sources have told Reuters Seoul will halt Iranian imports after
July, and is not yet considering state guarantees on imports.
China bought a total of 27.76 million tonnes, or 555,000 bpd
of Iranian oil last year, according to Chinese customs data
. The 500,000 bpd bought by Sinopec is covered by two
separate contracts with the National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC) - one
through Unipec, Sinopec's trading arm, and a second via Zhuhai
Zhenrong Corp, a state oil trader now on Washington's sanction
list.
The supplies include crude oil and South Pars condensate, a
light oil used in petrochemicals.
PetroChina, China's top oil and gas firm, but a
smaller refiner than Sinopec, bought around 55,000 bpd last
year.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Simon Webb and Ian
Geoghegan)