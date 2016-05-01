DUBAI May 1 Iran's oil exports to South Korea
have more than quadrupled to 400,000 barrels a day since
international sanctions were lifted in January, Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday by the Shana news
agency.
Iran, whose exports to South Korea were less than 100,000
barrels a day before sanctions were lifted, has since worked to
quickly boost its output. It has focused on selling to its
traditional customers in Asia, but has also shipped cargoes to
Europe.
According to data from Energy Aspects, global imports of
Iran's crude rose in March to 1.90 million bpd, from 1.51
million bpd in February.
Zanganeh also said Iran and South Korea were working to
resolve difficulties in transferring payments for the oil sales,
alluding to the continued reluctance of international banks to
enter the Iranian market.
Most international sanctions were lifted in January under
last year's nuclear deal, including those targeting the oil
sector, but some U.S. sanctions and a U.S. trade embargo remain
in place.
