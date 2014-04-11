WASHINGTON, April 11 The Obama administration
believes that oil exports from Iran from January to July will
meet an average 1 million barrel per day goal outlined in an
interim agreement with Tehran over curbing its disputed nuclear
program, a State Department spokeswoman said on Friday.
"We expect, we still expect, and anticipate that this will
average over a six-month period ... to meeting the bar that was
set" in the interim agreement, spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters.
The Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday
revised Iran's exports in February up 240,000 bpd to 1.65
million bpd.
