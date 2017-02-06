DUBAI Feb 6 Iran has imposed no restrictions on
U.S. oil firms willing to participate in energy projects in the
country but American sanctions make such cooperation impossible,
Iran's deputy oil minister said on Monday.
"Iran has not imposed any restrictions on the U.S.
companies, but they cannot participate in our (oil and gas)
tenders due to the U.S. laws," Amir Hossein Zamaninia, deputy
oil minister for trade and international affairs, was quoted as
saying by state news agency IRNA.
"Based on the U.S. Congress sanctions, the American oil
companies cannot work in Iran," he added.
Iran said on Saturday that it will hold the country's first
tender in mid-February since the lifting of international
sanctions to develop oil and natural gas fields.
OPEC's No. 3 oil producer hopes to draw foreign companies to
invest in Iran and boost output after years of under-investment.
However, foreign firms have so far made little inroads into the
country despite the lifting of sanctions.
President Donald Trump's new U.S. administration on Friday
imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, which it said were just initial
steps. It said Washington would no longer turn a "blind eye" to
Iran's hostile actions.
Dismissing the new sanctions, Zamaninia said "such actions
have had no effect, and international companies are still keen
to do business with Iran."
Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell signed a
provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas
fields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft)