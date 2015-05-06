ANKARA May 6 Iran is determined to regain its
share of the crude oil export market when sanctions imposed over
its nuclear programme are lifted, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh
said on Wednesday, the ministry's website SHANA reported.
"Oil-producing countries should create space for Iran when
we increase our exports after sanctions are lifted ... Non of
OPEC's members are happy with the current oil prices and the
market is oversupplied ... Political factors are behind the low
prices," Zanganeh said.
Western sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by more than
half to about 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) from a pre-2012
level of 2.5 million bpd.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Goodman)