ANKARA May 6 Iran is determined to regain its
share of the crude oil export market when sanctions imposed over
its nuclear programme are lifted, the oil ministry's website
SHANA quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Wednesday.
The former second-largest OPEC producer behind Saudi Arabia
aims to boost crude exports by up to 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) if Tehran and six major powers finalise a nuclear
agreement by a June 30 deadline. The two sides are seeking a
deal in which Iran would restrict sensitive nuclear work in
exchange for sanctions relief.
"Oil-producing countries should create space for Iran when
we increase our exports after sanctions are lifted, Zanganeh
said.
Sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United
States have halved Iran's oil exports to a little more than 1
million bpd since 2012.
Lower oil prices have also caused pain for less wealthy
producers, with Iran having repeatedly called for the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut its
daily output target and maintaining that increased Iranian
production will not cause a price crash.
"None of OPEC's members are happy with the current oil
prices and the market is oversupplied ... Political factors are
behind the low prices," Zanganeh said.
OPEC's next meeting is on June 5.
Zanganeh also declined to confirm or deny a report by Iran's
Mehr news agency on Monday, citing a senior Oil Ministry
official as saying that a U.S. delegation will visit Iran by
Friday to review energy investment opportunities.
The U.S. sanctions against Iran prohibit Americans from
trading directly or indirectly with the country's oil sector,
government or individuals connected with the sector. U.S.
companies are also prevented from investing in Iran's oil and
gas industries or trading with them.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Goodman)