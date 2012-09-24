DUBAI, Sept 24 Iran said on Monday it would
boycott the 2013 Oscars to protest against the making of a crude
anti-Islam video in the United States that has caused outrage
throughout the Muslim world.
Despite tough censorship and the repression of leading film
makers, Iranian art cinema has earned international acclaim over
the past 20 years.
Asghar Farhadi's "A Separation" won the Oscar for best
foreign language film in February, the first Iranian film to do
so.
Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad Hosseini said
Iran would boycott the next Academy Awards "to protest against
the making of a film insulting the Prophet and because of the
organisers' failure to take an official position (against the
film)," the Iranian Students' News Agency reported.
He also urged other Islamic countries to boycott the Oscars.
The amateurish video, made in California with private
financing and posted on YouTube, portrays the Prophet Mohammad
as a womaniser and a fool. It has ignited weeks of violent
protests across the Muslim world in which dozens of people,
including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, have been killed.
Iranian officials have demanded that the United States
apologise to Muslims, saying the video is only the latest in a
series of Western insults aimed at Islam. Washington has
condemned the content of the film while defending the right to
free speech.
"The position that Western politicians have adopted on these
great insults are no different from a position of enmity,"
Iranian media quoted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as
saying on Monday.
Reza Mirkarimi's dramatic comedy "A Cube of Sugar" had been
chosen as Iran's submission for the 2013 foreign-language Oscar,
Hosseini said.
