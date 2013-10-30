(Updates throughout)
DUBAI Oct 30 Iran will probably abandon a
multi-billion-dollar contract to supply gas to Pakistan, the
semi-official Fars news agency reported Iran's oil minister as
saying on Wednesday.
"The contract for supplying gas to Pakistan is likely to be
annulled," Fars quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar
Zanganeh as saying on the sidelines of a gas forum in Tehran on
Wednesday. He gave no other details, Fars said.
Under the contract, Iran is supposed to export 21.5 million
cubic meters of gas per day to Pakistan from next year.
Dubbed the "peace pipeline", the $7.5 billion project has
faced repeated delays since it was conceived in the 1990s to
connect Iran's giant South Pars gas field to Pakistan and India.
Iran has already spent hundreds of million or dollars and
nearly completed the 900 km (560 mile) pipeline to the Pakistan
border.
Pakistan, although suffering from severe gas shortages, has
made little progress on its part of the line due to a lack of
funds and warnings it could be in violation of U.S. sanctions on
Iran.
Zanganeh's comments came two days after his Pakistani
counterpart, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was quoted by local media as
saying that Pakistan risked being punished by sanctions on Iran
if it goes ahead with the much-maligned project.
Until now Iranian officials have insisted that the project
to supply Islamabad will be completed.
Exasperated by the lack of work across the border, Iran has
even offered to build Pakistan's 780-kilometre section and
provide multi-million dollar loans to help pay for it, according
to Iranian media reports.
In contrast to his predecessor, Zanganeh has been open about
the problems faced by Iran's energy sector since he took office
in August.
On Oct. 1 he warned that Iran faced serious gas shortages of
its own because of slow progress in raising production from
South Pars, the field that is supposed to fill the
pipeline.
India quit the project in 2009, citing costs and security
issues, a year after it signed a nuclear deal with Washington.
Iran sits on the world's largest reserves of gas. But
Western sanctions aimed at stopping Iran's disputed nuclear
activities have hindered its gas production growth, while the
United States has pressured potential buyers to find other
suppliers.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Jane Baird)