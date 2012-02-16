(Adds Barak comments)
By Chris Allbritton and Serena Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD Feb 16 Afghan President Hamid
Karzai sought Pakistan's support on Thursday for advancing the
reconciliation process in Afghanistan ahead of a trilateral
summit on regional security involving Iran's president.
But the meeting in Islamabad between Karzai, Pakistani
President Asif Ali Zardari and Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad could be overshadowed by Tehran's mounting tensions
with the West.
Iran has been accused of providing low-level backing to
Afghanistan's Taliban insurgency and diplomats and analysts have
suggested Tehran could ratchet up this support if it wanted to
put serious pressure on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Karzai met with Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani
and the army and intelligence chiefs and discussed efforts to
seek reconciliation with the Taliban to end the war, now in its
eleventh year.
Pakistan is seen as crucial to efforts to reach a peaceful
settlement to the war because of its historical ties to the
Afghan Taliban and other insurgent groups.
"The Afghan president termed Pakistan's support as critical
to the success of Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process and
the reconciliation in the country," Gilani's office said in a
statement after his talks with Karzai.
As part of his bid to push reconciliation, Karzai is
expected to meet Pakistani opposition politicians and religious
leaders, Afghan officials said.
They include Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, head of a Pakistani
seminary said to have been attended by senior Afghan Taliban
leaders. He is known as "the father of the Taliban".
EYES ON IRAN
But the world is currently focused on Iran's standoff with
the West.
Iran has proposed a resumption of long-stalled nuclear talks
with world powers in which Tehran would have "new initiatives",
according to a letter from Tehran to European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
The brief letter, which offered no specific proposals in the
nuclear dispute, may not convince Western states that Iran is
ready to enter the kind of substantive negotiations tackling its
nuclear work they say is needed to resolve the longstanding row.
Tehran on Wednesday proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how,
including new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a
move that may heighten its confrontation with the West over
suspicions it is seeking the means to make atomic bombs.
Iran's resolve to pursue a nuclear programme has showed no
sign of wavering despite Western sanctions inflicting increasing
damage on its oil-based economy.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak called for more
pressure.
"(Iran's nuclear armament) is unacceptable ... We're
determined to prevent it and not to move any options off the
table," he told Japanese public broadcaster NHK. "When we say
it, we mean it."
Tension between Iran and the West has mounted
since November, when the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency
said Tehran appeared to have worked on designing a nuclear
weapon.
Widely believed to be the Middle East's only atomic power,
Israel has said a nuclear-armed Iran would be a threat to its
existence. Both Washington and Israel have not ruled out
military action to stop Tehran developing atomic bombs.
Israel accused Iran and its Lebanese militant ally Hezbollah
of being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy
staff in India and Georgia on Monday. Tehran has denied
involvement in the attacks.
Thai investigators said on Wednesday they believe they have
found a link between the New Delhi bombing and one in Bangkok on
Tuesday.
