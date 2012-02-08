By Qasim Nauman
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Feb 8 Payment problems are
making Pakistani traders increasingly reluctant to do business
with Iran as Western sanctions pile pressure, a Pakistani
government official and the country's rice exporters association
said on Wednesday.
While earlier restrictions have made it difficult to trade
with Iran, fresh sanctions earlier this year -- including U.S.
ones against Iranian financial institutions and European Union
sanctions on crude imports -- have tightened the noose further.
Iranian importers are now finding it much more difficult to
settle payments for critical imports, including food items,
officials and traders said.
"They are facing a foreign reserves issue because of
sanctions. They don't want to import too much and reduce their
reserves," Shoaib Anwar, an assistant director at the Trade
Development Authority of Pakistan told Reuters.
"This is the outcome of the sanctions, that's the reason for
these issues."
Iran's rial has plunged as the sanctions take effect,
raising the price of imports for the economy and making it
difficult to find Dubai-based middlemen who can process payments
to keep the country's trade flowing.
"We use lines of credit opened through agents in Dubai, but
that too has become difficult because of sanctions and the
resulting currency fluctuations," said Javed Agha, chairman of
the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan.
Rice is Pakistan's biggest export to Iran, almost 60 percent
of a total of $161.94 million in the 2010-11 financial year.
Other Pakistani food exports to Iran, like fruits and
vegetables, have also been hit by sanctions, Anwar said.
In the first quarter of the current financial year (July to
September 2011), Pakistan exported rice worth $17.03 million,
down from $22.16 million in the same quarter of the previous
year.
Bread and rice dominate the diet of most Iranians, many of
whom can no longer afford to buy meat, which now sells for about
$30 a kilogram in Tehran.
Bread prices have tripled since December, while rice costs
about $5 per kg (2.2 lbs). Iranians earn about $350 a month on
average, while officials put the poverty line at $800.
Iran imported 62 percent of its maize, 45 percent of its
rice and 59 percent of its sugar in 2010-11, but only 3 percent
of its wheat, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
shows.
Indian exporters said on Tuesday that Iranian buyers had
defaulted on $144 million in payments for rice imports, and the
All India Rice Exporters' Association called on members to cease
exports to Iran on credit terms.
Iran is facing similar problems with traders in Malaysia,
China and Ukraine. Tehran's crude oil customers are also cutting
back on purchases.
(Editing by Serena Chaudhry)