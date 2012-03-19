By Qasim Nauman
| ISLAMABAD, March 19
ISLAMABAD, March 19 Pakistan has decided to
export a million tonnes of wheat to Iran in a barter deal, an
official in Islamabad said on Monday, as Western sanctions over
Tehran's nuclear programme squeeze its ability to pay for food
imports.
Food shipments are not targeted under the sanctions, but
Iranian companies have been cut off from much of the global
banking system because of the financial measures against Tehran,
making payments difficult and discouraging traders.
"The Pakistan government decided in a meeting on Saturday
that it is going to export a million tonnes of wheat to Iran
through the barter trade system," Tanveer Alam, a spokesman for
the ministry of water and power, told Reuters.
"A delegation will go there next week or in the beginning of
April to work out what is possible."
Iranian officials had asked for one million tonnes of wheat
through barter during a visit to Pakistan last month.
Tehran has ordered a large part of its expected yearly
requirement in the past month -- around 2 million tonnes of
wheat from various sources -- paying premium prices to go around
sanctions and prevent unrest.
The barter deal with Pakistan is not final yet.
"The only decision so far is that we want to export a
million tonnes of wheat. We would prefer to get fertilizer in
return but have to see what is on the table," Alam said.
"There is also a possibility of iron ore being part of the
deal."
Alam did not specify the amount of iron ore that might be
part of the barter.
Apart from Pakistan, Iran has approached India, and
purchased wheat from Russia, Germany, Canada, Brazil and
Australia to build up stocks.
U.S. sanctions are targeting Iran's oil trade and central
bank to pressure Tehran to shut down its nuclear programme,
which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.
A U.S. advisory group said last month that the sanctions are
squeezing Iran's oil exports even before they take effect in
June.
(Editing by Rebecca Conway)