DUBAI Feb 27 Pakistan is yet to ship any wheat
to Iran from a 1-million tonne barter deal agreed last August
due to government disagreements, an executive from Pakistani
grain exporter Seatrade Group said.
A first shipment of 100,000 tonnes was supposed to be
delivered to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in mid-Feburary,
said the executive who declined to be named.
"The 100,000 tonnes is still in the pipeline, nothing has
been shipped...a government-to-government issue that needs to be
resolved," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry in
the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
He declined to give further details on what the dispute
concerned, however industry sources told Reuters that it might
involve finance disruptions from Iran's side.
Iranian wheat imports are usually handled by the private
sector and government, but in recent months the state has taken
a bigger hand in purchases as trade finance has been tightened
due to western sanctions aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
The executive said Iranian inspectors had been to Pakistan
this month to check the grain, which they say did not match
their specifications.
"It's still an ongoing process and we don't have a shipping
schedule yet so it's hard to tell when the shipment will be
made," the executive said, adding initial negotiations on the
barter deal were for 4.5 million tonnes, but so far only 1
million has been agreed on.
The barter deal, first proposed last year in March with Iran
exporting fertiliser and iron ore to Pakistan in exchange for
wheat, was deadlocked for months over price and quality.
In August, Pakistan agreed a price of $300 per tonne, an
official from the country's Ministry of National Food Security
and Research told Reuters.
