WASHINGTON, March 13 A U.S.
non-proliferation expert said on Tuesday he has identified a
building at the Parchin military site in Iran suspected of
containing, currently or previously, a high-explosive test
chamber the U.N. nuclear watchdog wants to visit.
David Albright, founder of the Institute for Science and
International Security, said he studied commercial satellite
imagery and found a building located on a relatively small and
isolated compound at Parchin that fit a description in the
November 2011 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.
The building has its own perimeter security wall or fencing
and there is a berm between the building and a neighboring
building, Albright said in a report.
The compound is located more than four kilometers away from
high-explosive related facilities at Parchin which the IAEA
visited in 2005, Albright's report said.
Iran refused access to Parchin, southeast of Tehran, during
two rounds of talks with IAEA inspectors. Western diplomats say
Iran may be delaying access to give it time to sanitize the
facility of any incriminating evidence of explosive tests that
would indicate efforts to design nuclear weapons.
"We have information that some activity is ongoing there,"
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said recently, referring to
Parchin.
The IAEA has evidence that the test chamber was placed at
Parchin in 2000 and that a building was subsequently constructed
around it, Albright's report said.
The information was that a large explosive test chamber was
used to conduct experiments possibly related to the development
of nuclear weapons in the early years after 2000, Albright said.
He was not able to gauge the level of activity at this
particular site without comparing it to multiple images over a
short period of time.
