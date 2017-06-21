LONDON, June 21 When Emad and his mother entered
the Iranian parliament this month, they were hopeful they would
get help to treat his advanced illness.
But the two-year-old boy and his mother found themselves in
a perilous situation when four gunmen and suicide bombers
attacked the building and started indiscriminately shooting at
people.
Emad lives with his parents and two siblings in a small
rented house in the northern city of Gorgan.
His father, Mohammad Hossein Esmaeilnejad, has been out of
work for two months, a disability in one of his legs making it
difficult for him to find a new job.
Zahra Khorasani, Emad's mother, told Reuters they had spent
all their savings on finding treatment for the child's rare
disease.
"Emad has been in surgery three times. I have spent all my
money and borrowed from everybody I can. No one lends us money
any more," she said.
Emad suffers from Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), a rare
disease caused by the body's inability to produce specific
enzymes.
On June 7 this year, Emad's father went to post office to
send a letter to the president and ask for help.
"That day I prayed to God: 'If you fix things, it will be
great. If not, I will not ask anyone for help again',"
Esmaeilnejad said.
Emad's mother took the boy to parliament to make a desperate
plea for support. "Someone told me to go to parliament to ask
for help. I prepared a letter and went there," Khorasani said.
But as mother and son waited in the reception area, Islamist
suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the building, shooting at
people with pistols and assault weapons.
"Everyone was running away. Everyone was trying to find a
way to save themselves. Some made it. But many were killed,"
Emad’s mother said.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Tehran
attacks in which 17 people were killed. Gunmen simultaneously
attacked the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran.
"I told myself I might live or die. Whatever God wants will
happen," Khorasani said.
She is happy that her son could not hear the traumatic
gunshots because of his poor hearing.
Emad's mother grabbed him and ran. In one of the corridors,
security forces gave them bullet proof vests and evacuated them
from the building.
Pictures of Emad, being passed by security forces through a
window from an upper floor, were widely published in local and
international media and won attention for the boy's condition.
"The health minister visited us. He was very friendly,"
Emad's father said.
The minister has ordered Emad to be immediately treated at
government cost. He has even agreed to send Emad abroad if
necessary.
Esmaeilnejad said the photo solved half of his problems.
"But the rest of problems are still there. I am unemployed and
have no home," he said.
