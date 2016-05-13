(Repeats Thursday item)
* Reformists, centrists gained in parliamentary ballot
* Neither they nor conservatives won clear majority
* Pro-Rouhani parliament would speed economic reforms
* Early test will come in election for speaker
* Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1VQj0Qm
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Sam Wilkin
DUBAI, May 12 Iran's parliament reconvenes in
late May with dozens of greenhorn lawmakers who will hold the
key to accelerating reforms to boost foreign investment and
trade - but whether they eventually make or break the
modernisation drive is hard to predict.
Elected in February, the 290-seat assembly replaces one
dominated by hardliners suspicious of detente with the West and
who curbed pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's plans to
liberalise the economy and raise lacklustre productivity.
Pro-Rouhani candidates raised their representation and 60
percent of MPs are first-timers.
Yet independent tallies suggest this will be the first
parliament in more than 20 years without either a conservative
or reformist majority, and the novices' allegiances may switch
between Iran's many factions.
"On the one hand (this) is a positive sign of ...the
possibility of fresh forces reaching parliament and new people
gaining experience in lawmaking," said Jamileh Kadivar, a
reformist former lawmaker now living in London.
"On the other ..., until the new representatives are able to
gain the necessary experience, parliament could be outmaneuvered
by other state bodies, or become susceptible to outside
influence."
Even within the chamber the picture is unclear.
Iran does not have rigid party affiliations and some
election candidates were backed by both camps, while deal-making
ahead of the opening of parliament on May 27 could see
independent MPs throw in their lot with one side or the other.
The contest to elect a speaker, one of parliament's first
tasks, will be an early test.
If veteran reformist Mohammad Reza Aref can oust incumbent
Ali Larijani, a conservative with broad appeal, that could
herald a more actively pro-Rouhani chamber, with more power to
push for his policies.
A centrist, Rouhani is under pressure to create jobs, boost
the private sector, reduce graft and make the flagging economy
more attractive to foreign investors - not least if he hopes to
contest presidential elections in June 2017.
HOPE AND INEXPERIENCE
Both conservative and reformist camps worry the new faces
may lack the clout to push -- or to block -- Rouhani's reforms
and the experience to stay united in the face of setbacks.
Morale appears higher among reformists, despite the fact
that their main parties remain banned after an uprising in 2009,
with many prominent figures in jail or under house arrest.
The Guardian Council, a unelected 12-member clerical body,
barred nearly all known reformist figures from standing in the
elections. Their supporters then rallied around a slate of
little-known candidates known as Hope List.
Hope Listers united during the campaign. Backed by Rouhani's
moderate allies, former presidents Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and
Mohammad Khatami, their candidates ended a decade of
conservative dominance of parliament by ousting many hardliners.
But there is no guarantee reformists can sustain that
harmony, and some analysts doubts the newcomers can challenge
Iran's powerful religious establishment.
Rouhani is not free to steer economic policy, with the
Guardian Council able to vet all laws, and Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - who has in the past closed down
parliamentary debates by decree - given the last word on
important matters of state.
Ahmad Salamatian, a former lawmaker living in Paris, thinks
the Hope List could fragment quickly if it loses momentum under
such pressures, because it is held together only by popular
support.
"The members of the Hope List ... can only remain united in
the new parliament if they can maintain people's support by
implementing tangible economic reforms, especially creating
jobs," he said.
The conservatives, in contrast, suffer from an abundance of
parties. They could not join forces during campaigning and their
morale remains bruised after a heavy blow in the election -
losing all 30 seats of the capital Tehran.
PICKING HIS BATTLES
Either way, without a majority Rouhani's government will
have to pick its battles. Analysts say the president is likely
to focus on pushing economic reform rather than social
liberalisation.
That could bring a fresh set of problems, frustrating
millions of young, well-educated Iranians who voted for him in
2013 hoping for more political and social freedoms.
For all the new faces, just 12 percent of incoming lawmakers
are aged 40 or under, according to Interior Ministry data,
whereas around 60 percent of Iranians are under 30.
And the record number of women elected to parliament still
accounts for just six percent of the total, while they make up
around 60 percent of university students.
"Having 18 women out of 289 elected members is not
significant," said Kadivar, one of the few Iranian women to have
made it there.
For a graphic on this story, see tmsnrt.rs/1VQj0Qm
(Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet)