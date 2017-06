Iran aims to sell its biggest Asian customers oil at higher prices and on tougher terms, even as it faces the prospect of fewer sales as Western nations mull sanctioning the economic lifeline of the world's fifth largest crude exporter.

Fresh deals to Asia's refiners would mean more oil revenues to cushion the impact of possible sanctions by the European Union and others to punish Iran, which pumps nearly 2.5 percent of global supply, for its nuclear programme.

For a PDF of Reuters reports on this topic, click:

link.reuters.com/fet55s