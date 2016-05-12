* Ahmadinejad has made a handful of public appearances this
BEIRUT, May 12 On a podium decorated as a bunker
from the Iran-Iraq war, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad woos a crowd of
hundreds with an anti-Western speech reminiscent of his fiery
addresses as Iran's president.
At the end of the event in Jiroft in southeast Iran, held
partly to honour victims of the 1980-88 war, some of the crowd
chant: "The slogan of any man is that Ahmadinejad is coming
back."
After nearly three years out of the public eye following two
terms as president, Ahmadinejad has made a handful of
appearances in the past few weeks, including his speech last
week in Jiroft, which have stoked talk of a political comeback.
The 59-year-old conservative and populist has made no
announcement about his future or addressed speculation that he
plans to stand in the next presidential election, due in 2017.
But if he does run, he could cause problems for his
pragmatic successor, Hassan Rouhani, who gained popularity after
the deal with world powers that led to most sanctions on Iran
being lifted in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.
"In the presidency it's the individual that is important.
Political groups are not important. In reality, an individual
can start a wave," Massoud Mirkazemi, a former oil minister
under Ahmadinejad, told the Asr-e-Iran website in an interview
published on Wednesday.
"Whoever can start this wave will get votes. Ahmadinejad has
started, and can start this wave," he said, predicting his
political ally would defeat Rouhani if he runs.
Ahmadinejad's chances of success are hard to assess.
He did not run in the last presidential election, in June
2013, because of Iranian constitutional limits and conservatives
suffered setbacks in March elections to parliament and the
Assembly of Experts which will select Iran's next supreme
leader, the country's highest authority.
But Ahmadinejad could be the conservatives' best hope of
bouncing back in next year's election although his relations
with some of them are strained.
"Hardliners recognise Ahmadinejad is the only person that
can stand up to the reformists and their candidates," said Saeed
Leylaz, a Tehran-based political analyst who worked as an
advisor to former President Mohammad Khatami.
"His activity has grown very, very much. And he's caused a
stir in various places."
ONLINE BATTLE
As president for eight years, Ahmadinejad frequently enraged
the international community with his fierce rhetoric against the
United States and Israel, his defiant stand on Iran's disputed
nuclear programme and persistent questioning of the Holocaust.
Supporters praise him for defending traditional values and
standing up to the West. Opponents criticise him for his
economic record and over allegations of high-level corruption
while he was president.
Although largely about freedom and democracy, last week's
speech in Jiroft hit a familiar theme by condemning "oppressors"
in a dig at the West, and the United States in particular.
"I say why did you start a military campaign in Iraq and
Afghanistan and kill 1 million people? They say we want to bring
freedom there," he told the crowd. "Democracy means a population
has the right to choose their own freedom. They kill people for
freedom and congratulate themselves."
Ahmadinejad was first elected president in 2005. His
disputed win in the 2009 election prompted the Islamic
Republic's biggest protests and a security crackdown in which
several people were killed and hundreds were arrested.
As Ahmadinejad has become more visible again, supporters
have used the Internet to highlight his accomplishments.
A pro-Ahmadinejad blog has published statistics that portray
him in a good light, suggesting, for example, that more rural
roads were paved while he was in power than have been under
Rouhani, but without citing a source for the data.
Ahmadinejad's critics have also been active online. A
satirical photograph posted on the Telegram messaging app shows
him posing as a school teacher and presenting a lesson, saying:
"Through demagoguery we'll make them forget the memories of
eight years of misery."
Opponents have also drawn attention to legal charges
Ahmadinejad faces. The nature of the charges has not been
announced but local media say they are over government
procedures not being followed properly. The former president was
summoned to court in 2013 but did not show up.
Opponents cite the legal case as an obstacle to be overcome
before Ahmadinejad can think about contesting an election.
"Ahmadinejad must first be tried, then introduce himself as
a candidate for the elections," Ali Mottahari, a moderate
conservative member of parliament, was quoted as saying by state
media.
SUPPORT OF SUPREME LEADER?
Before he can run in an election, Ahmadinejad would be
likely to need at least the tacit approval of Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The support of the Revolutionary Guard,
Iran's most powerful military and economic force, would also be
a significant boost.
Ahmadinejad long had the backing of Khamenei but clashed
with him more than once in his final years in office. In 2011,
he boycotted government meetings for 10 days after Khamenei
reinstated an intelligence minister Ahmadinejad had dismissed.
The Revolutionary Guard have sent some signals of support.
In March, during the Iranian Nowruz New Year holiday,
Rouhani took a trip to the resort island of Kish while
Ahmadinejad visited Shalamcheh, scene of a battle in the
Iran-Iraq war. The Basij News site, which is affiliated with the
Guard, praised Ahmadinejad and questioned why Rouhani had not
shown respect for the families of war victims.
Ali Tajernia, a reformist former member of parliament, said
in an interview with the Arman-e-Emrouz newspaper last week that
"influential people with a role in the power structure" had sent
messages to Rouhani urging him not to seek re-election.
If Ahmadinejad does mount a comeback, he is likely to revert
to populist rhetoric to tap support.
"Ahmadinejad has his own special base of social support that
he can mobilise," Amir Mohebian, a conservative Tehran-based
political strategist and analyst who has advised top
politicians, said in response to a question from Reuters.
With the economy set to be a campaign issue, Rouhani will
try to show the lifting of sanctions is bringing economic gains.
If he fails to do so, Ahmadinejad is likely to repeat promises
to spread the country's wealth to the poor and disenfranchised.
Rouhani could hit back by making the allegations of
corruption during Ahmadinejad's rule a campaign issue. Rouhani
came to power on promises to root out corruption, and in March a
businessman allegedly linked to top officials from Ahmadinejad's
time in office was sentenced to death.
