By Babak Dehghanpisheh and Sam Wilkin
BEIRUT, March 10 A prominent hardliner was
elected on Tuesday to head the influential body that will pick
Iran's next Supreme Leader.
The surprise choice of Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi as head of
the Assembly of Experts took place at a highly sensitive time,
as Iran and six world powers face a March 31 deadline to reach
the outline of an agreement over Tehran's disputed nuclear
programme.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 75, underwent
prostate surgery last year and rumours have recently resurfaced
about his health, although he was shown on television last
Sunday meeting a group of environmental activists.
In the internal election, Yazdi, a hardline cleric who
headed the judiciary through much of the 1990s, defeated former
president Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani by 47 votes to
24, according to Fars news agency.
"This was unexpected," said Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, an
Iranian journalist and political analyst based in Tehran. "I was
genuinely surprised that Yazdi won."
The result suggested that hardliners within the Assembly had
closed ranks at a sensitive time when a new Supreme Leader could
soon be chosen - a decision in which the Islamic Revolutionary
Guard Corps, the most powerful military force in the country,
could also play a role.
"The main message of this election was that hardliners
refuse to loosen the grip on power in key state entities, and
when the day comes, chances of a hardliner successor to
Ayatollah Khamenei continue to remain strong for now," Hossein
Rassam, a former political analyst at the British embassy in
Tehran who is now a business consultant focused on Iran, told
Reuters in an email.
KEY POWERS
The Assembly of Experts has the power both to dismiss a
Supreme Leader and to choose one. The former has not happened,
and the latter only once, when Khamenei was selected after the
death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.
Reports about the health of the top leader had been
considered taboo until last year, when Khamenei's prostate
operation was extensively covered by domestic media. If his
health were to deteriorate, the Assembly would face a huge task
in choosing a replacement, a decision with wide-ranging
implications for domestic and foreign policy.
While President Hassan Rohani is considered a moderate whose
election in 2013 helped ease some tensions with the West, it is
the Supreme Leader who ultimately decides issues like the future
of the country's nuclear programme. Iran denies charges from
Israel and the West that it wants a nuclear weapon, and is
seeking a deal that would bring an easing of international
sanctions.
A handful of senior clerics have been floated as possible
successors to Khamenei, including the former head of the
judiciary, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, and the current
one, Sadeq Larijani. Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been named by
some Iran watchers as another possible candidate.
RAFSANJANI SETBACK
Tuesday's vote was a blow to Rafsanjani, a veteran player in
Iranian politics. He had been expected to play a more
significant role in the Assembly, including possibly as its
head, after a general election for its members next year, and
has also been mentioned in the past as a potential successor to
Khamenei.
"This was a bitter defeat for Ayatollah Rafsanjani. It
demonstrated the biting reality that Rafsanjani is no longer a
pillar of the Islamic Republic to powerful hardliners, even
though he is still very influential," Rassam said.
Rafsanjani has had a tense relationship with Khamenei and
political hardliners after two of his children expressed support
for the opposition after a disputed presidential election in
2009.
Despite the setback, Rafsanjani has not been shut out of the
Iranian political landscape: he is the head of the Expediency
Discernment Council, a body that advises the Supreme Leader and
also resolves disputes between the Guardian Council and the
parliament.
Rafsanjani had been tight-lipped about his possible
candidacy in Tuesday's election and it was widely expected that
Shahroudi, the former judiciary head, would be chosen. Shahroudi
had been caretaker head of the Assembly since last October,
following the death of its previous head, Ayatollah Mohammad
Reza Mahdavi Kani.
Yazdi is 84, according to Iran's Press TV, presumably ruling
him out as a contender for Supreme Leader. He is expected to
serve until Iranians elect a new Assembly of Experts next
February, which will coincide with parliamentary elections.
