BEIRUT Aug 9 The son of former Iranian
president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani presented himself at
Tehran's Evin prison on Sunday to begin serving a ten year
sentence on charges linked to embezzlement, bribery and what
state television called "anti-security issues".
Mehdi Hashemi Rafsanjani read out a statement disputing his
sentence before entering the prison.
The sentence is "not fair or legal but has political
purposes," he said, according to Fars news agency. He also asked
that state TV play video footage of his trial.
The elder Rafsanjani, a senior cleric who served as
president from 1989-1997, is now the head of the Expediency
Council, which resolves disputes between the elected parliament
and the Guardian Council, an appointed body that interprets the
constitution. He has publicly criticized his son's sentence.
The younger Rafsanjani, 45, has long been a target of
hardliners. They accuse him of fomenting public unrest after the
disputed 2009 presidential election, which led to widespread
public protests against the re-election of then president
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
He left the country for about three years after the 2009
presidential elections and was detained on at least two
occasions on corruption charges after returning to Iran.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Peter Graff)