DUBAI, July 3 Iranian president-elect Hassan
Rouhani called on Wednesday for the government and powerful
clergy to end interference in the private lives of the Iranian
people, free up Internet access and for state media to be more
open about Iran's problems.
Rouhani's comments begin to flesh out his message of
moderation at home and better relations abroad that led to his
surprise election win last month.
His victory prompted a huge outpouring of support from
Iranians hungry for change after eight years of tight security
and confrontation under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"There shouldn't be any rift or division between the
government or the clergy especially at a time when people have
pinned their hopes on seeing some sort of change in society,"
Rouhani, a mid-ranking cleric told fellow clergy in Tehran.
"We need a strong society, a strong government. Today the
ground has been prepared for popular participation. The people
have pinned their hopes on the future," he said in an address
aired on state television.
"A strong government does not mean a government that
interferes and intervenes in all affairs. It is not a government
that limits the lives of people. This is not a strong
government," he said.
Filtering the Internet in Iran, stepped up after social
media was used to encourage and coordinate large protests
following the disputed 2009 presidential election, had proved
ineffective, Rouhani said on Twitter.
"Which important piece of news has filtering been able to
black out in recent years?" he asked.
At he same time, he criticised state broadcaster IRIB for
ignoring issues inside Iran.
The state has a monopoly over terrestrial television in Iran
and though satellite receivers are banned and foreign news
broadcasts are often blocked, many Iranians tune in to U.S. and
Europe-based channels beaming news and entertainment into the
Islamic Republic.
"When IRIB airs the birth of a panda in China but nothing
about unpaid workers protesting, it is obvious that the people
and youth will ignore it," Rouhani tweeted.
(Reporting by Jon Hemming; Editing by Jon Boyle)