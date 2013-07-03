* Rouhani says strong government does not limit people
* Filtering Internet ineffective, president-elect says
* Iran faces many problems, fixing them will take time
(Adds quotes throughout)
By Jon Hemming
DUBAI, July 3 President-elect Hassan Rouhani
called on Wednesday for the government and powerful clergy to
end interference in the private lives of the Iranian people,
free up Internet access and allow state media to be more open
about Iran's problems.
Rouhani's comments began to flesh out his message of
moderation at home and better relations abroad that contributed
to his surprise election victory last month.
His election prompted a huge outpouring of support from
Iranians hungry for change after eight years of domestic
security crackdowns and international confrontation under
hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"There shouldn't be any rift or division between the
government or the clergy especially at a time when people have
pinned their hopes on seeing some sort of change in society,"
Rouhani, a mid-ranking cleric, told fellow clergymen in Tehran.
"A strong government does not mean a government that
interferes and intervenes in all affairs. It is not a government
that limits the lives of people. This is not a strong
government," said Rouhani who takes office early next month.
"The power of the government lies in improving popular trust
and...offering services, decreasing problems, setting the stage
for further development of all citizens to help meet the needs
of the people and desire for change," he said in an address
aired on state television.
Rouhani is bolstered by his popular mandate and the backing
of an alliance of moderates and reformers led by former
presidents Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Mohammad Khatami - both
sidelined by hardliners under Ahmadinejad.
For now the divided hardline conservative camp has given
Rouhani a relatively free ride, repeatedly emphasising the high
turnout in the election as a victory for the system rather than
a defeat for themselves and the status quo.
But with a majority in parliament, strong links to the
powerful Revolutionary Guards and a grip on the top jobs in
state media and the security apparatus, the hardliners could
confound Rouhani's attempts to foster change, especially if they
sense their positions are under direct threat.
LOOSEN MEDIA CONTROLS
During his election campaign, Rouhani demanded a loosening
of the "security atmosphere" and on Wednesday signalled what
steps he wanted to see taken.
Filtering of the Internet in Iran, stepped up after social
media was used to encourage and coordinate large protests
following the disputed 2009 presidential election, had proved
ineffective, Rouhani said, fittingly, on Twitter.
"Which important piece of news has filtering been able to
black out in recent years?" he asked.
At he same time, he criticised state broadcaster IRIB for
ignoring issues inside Iran.
The state has a monopoly over terrestrial television in Iran
and though satellite receivers are banned and foreign news
broadcasts are often blocked, many Iranians tune in to U.S. and
Europe-based channels beaming news and entertainment into the
Islamic Republic.
"When IRIB airs the birth of a panda in China but nothing
about unpaid workers protesting, it is obvious that the people
and youth will ignore it," Rouhani tweeted.
The key to whether Rouhani will be able to succeed in his
vision of a more open society within the Islamic system will be
whether he receives the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei who sits at the top of Iran's complex hybrid system of
clerical rule combined and elements of elected representation.
A life-long insider in post-revolutionary Iran, Rouhani was
for years Khamenei's personal representative on the National
Security Council, managing to maintain the trust of the leader
even as other moderates fell out of favour and hardliners moved
into the ascendant, especially in the early Ahmadinejad years.
But the next president will also have to temper the demands
of a population that may want change faster than he can deliver.
Facing potential political opposition at home, an economy
incapacitated by tough international sanctions over Iran's
nuclear dispute with the West, Rouhani has repeatedly urged
patience.
"We have a lot of problems facing us. No government in the
history of Iran has faced the problems that this government is
facing," Rouhani told the meeting of clerics. "The problems
cannot be solved in a matter of days or months."
(Additional reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)