BEIRUT, March 13 A leader of Iran's
Revolutionary Guard rejected on Sunday accusations that Iran was
interfering in regional affairs and accused Saudi Arabia of
"adventurism".
In rare remarks, Commander Qassem Soleimani, one of the most
influential figures in Iran, suggested the Saudis were
responsible for militant Islamist groups such as Islamic State.
"Takfir and takfiris" - Shi'ite terms for Sunni extremists -
"are a fire within the house of our Sunni brothers," Soleimani
said. "And the people who created them thought that the Islamic
Republic and Shias would fall to their knees.
"It's Saudi which has engaged in adventurism against Islam
and us."
Iran, a predominantly Shi'ite country, is engaged in a
struggle for regional influence against Saudi Arabia, a mostly
Sunni country. The two countries are now supporting opposing
armed factions in conflicts in Syria and Yemen and opposing
political factions in Iraq and Lebanon.
Soleimani heads the Quds Force, the branch of the
Revolutionary Guard responsible for operations outside Iran. He
has personally been involved in combat operations in both Iraq
and Syria.
In the past couple of years, he has been photographed with
fighters in Syria, where Iran is defending the government of
President Bashar al Assad, and Iraq, where Iranians have fought
against Islamic State.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Larry King)