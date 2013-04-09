(Adds quote, detail)

VIENNA, April 9 Iran has told the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency that an earthquake that struck close to the country's only nuclear plant on Tuesday did not damage the facility, the IAEA said.

The Vienna-based U.N. body said the quake - which Iranian media said killed 30 people as it devastated small villages - hit about 91 km (56 miles) from the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

"Iran has informed (the IAEA's Incident and Emergency Centre) of the event, reporting that there has been no damage to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and no radioactive release from the installation," the U.N. agency said in a statement.

Based on this information and the IAEA's own seismic analysis of the earthquake's magnitude, location and other factors, the agency "is not currently seeking additional information from Iran," the statement added.

