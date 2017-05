A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck central Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit shortly after 1000 GMT and was centred around 60 km (40 miles) southeast of the city of Kerman, the USGS said. It struck at a depth of 37 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Catherine Evans)