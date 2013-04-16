* 13 killed in Pakistan but little impact in Iran
* Powerful quake severs communications, confusion caused
* Big tremors felt from Dubai to Delhi
By Gul Yousafzai
QUETTA, Pakistan, April 16 A powerful earthquake
that struck a border area of southeast Iran killed at least 13
people in neighbouring Pakistan on Tuesday, destroying hundreds
of houses and shaking buildings as far away as India and Gulf
Arab states.
Communications with the area, a sparsely populated desert
and mountain region, were largely cut and hindered preliminary
reports of casualties in Iran. An Iranian provincial governor
later said there were no reports of deaths there so far.
The epicentre was far from any of Iran's nuclear facilities
but the quake, the second large one in Iran in a week, served as
a reminder of how tremor-prone the region is, a factor behind
concerns about safety at Iran's only nuclear power plant.
"Our staff were in a meeting and we felt the ground shake,"
Saleh Mangi, Programme Unit Manager for Plan International in
the Pakistani town of Thatta, was quoted as saying by the UK
office of the children's charity.
"It was horrible - we felt the movement in the chairs and
even the cupboards were shaking. This is the strongest quake I
have felt since the 1980s."
Pakistani officials said at least eight people were killed
and 20 injured in the town of Mashkeel in the southwestern
Pakistani province of Baluchistan, which borders Iran.
Mohammed Ashraf, head of a health centre in Mashkeel, said
several hundred houses in the town had collapsed. Three women
and two children were also killed when their mud house collapsed
in the Baluchistan district of Panjgur.
"The earthquake has killed at least five people in Panjgur,"
said Ali Imran, an official at the government disaster-response
unit in Quetta, Baluchistan's main city.
Iran appeared to have emerged relatively unscathed. National
media reported that 27 people were injured and that the
significant depth was the likely reason for the relatively low
level of damage from a 7.8 magnitude quake.
Soon after the quake, an Iranian official told Reuters he
expected hundreds of dead and state media quoted unconfirmed
reports of 40 fatalities in Iran.
But Hatam Narouyi, governor of Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan
province, said there were "no fatalities", the student news
agency (ISNA) reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey, in a revised bulletin, said the
quake hit at 10:44 GMT at a depth of 82 km (51 miles). The
epicentre was 198 km (123 miles) southeast of the city of
Zahedan and 250 km northwest of Turbat in Pakistan.
People in the Iranian city of Zahedan poured into the
streets when it struck, Fars news agency reported. Officials in
Saravan, the nearest city to the epicentre, said there had been
no serious damage.
Iranian Red Crescent official Morteza Moradipour said
emergency crews, including dog teams to sniff through the debris
for any buried survivors, had reached the area.
"Because of the strength of the earthquake we had expected
to see significant damage in residential areas but the quake was
at a depth of 95 km and therefore the extent of the damage was
on par with earthquakes measuring magnitude 4," he said.
The U.N.'s Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
(OCHA) said it was in contact with authorities in Iran and
"stands ready to assist upon request", a spokesman said.
NUCLEAR RISK
It was the second big quake to hit Iran in a week. On April
9, a powerful 6.3 magnitude quake struck close to the Bushehr
nuclear power station, killing 37 people, injuring 850 and
devastating two villages.
Most of Iran's nuclear-related facilities are located in
central Iran or its west, including Bushehr, its nuclear power
plant, which sits on the Gulf coast. Iran says safety standards
at Bushehr are good, but some Western experts have their doubts.
"It (the quake epicentre) is far from Bushehr and other
nuclear-related facilities," Iran expert Ali Vaez of the
International Crisis Group think-tank told Reuters.
"However, the recent tremors are ominous reminders of how
earthquake prone Iran's terrain truly is and how critical it is
for the Iranian government to be prepared for a nuclear
emergency," Vaez said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran's
nuclear authority had informed it that there was no damage to
the Bushehr power plant or other facilities.
Iran sits on major geological faultlines and has suffered
several devastating earthquakes, including a 6.6 magnitude quake
in 2003 that flattened the city of Bam, in Iran's far southeast,
killing more than 25,000 people.
This quake also shook tall buildings in India's capital New
Delhi, sending people running into the streets. People also
evacuated buildings in Qatar and Dubai.
"I was working and my work station was shaking," said Viidhu
Sekhri, 35, an underwriter at a New Delhi insurance company.
"Then it was a bit shaky so we just rushed outside."
(Additional reportng by Marcus George and Yeganeh Torbati;
