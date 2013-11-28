DUBAI Nov 28 A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck about 40 miles (60 km) northeast of Bushehr, where Iran has a nuclear power plant, on Thursday, U.S. Geological Survey data showed. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

There were reports on social media in Saudi Arabia that the quake, at a depth of 10.2 miles, was felt in the kingdom's eastern province, across the Gulf from Iran. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)