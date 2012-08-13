* Parliamentarians raise concerns about supplies given to
quake survivors
* Iranian officials say relief efforts have been speedy,
rebuilding to start soon
* Ahmadinejad leaves Iran for official visit to Saudi Arabia
* State TV criticised for quake coverage
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Aug 13 Iran's government faced criticism
from lawmakers and the public on Monday over its handling of
relief efforts after two large earthquakes killed 300 people and
injured thousands in the northwest of the country.
Members of parliament representing the affected areas
complained about the shortage of tents for survivors,
parliamentary news agency ICANA said on Monday, and Iran's top
lawmaker Ali Larijani stepped into the debate.
"The crisis management headquarters must take broader steps
to alleviate these concerns," Larijani, a rival to President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and possible candidate in the 2013
presidential elections, was quoted as saying on Monday.
Although officials announced on Sunday, less than 24 hours
after the disaster, that search and rescue operations had
finished and all survivors had been freed from the rubble, some
residents expressed disbelief that authorities could have
reached some of the most remote villages so soon.
"I know the area well. There are some regions where there
are villages that you can't even reach by car," one doctor in
the city of Tabriz told Reuters by telephone on Monday,
declining to give his name because of the sensitivity of the
issue. "It's not possible for them to have finished so soon."
The doctor said he had worked for 24 hours non-stop
following the quake, attending to patients from surrounding
villages who were rushed to Tabriz for medical care.
"In the first hours after the quake, it was ordinary people
and volunteers in their own cars going to the affected areas,"
the doctor said. "It was more ordinary people helping out than
official crisis staff."
The moderate conservative newspaper Asr-e Iran reported that
a full 24 hours after the earthquake, some villages had not yet
been visited by relief teams.
"(Residents) say that most of the villages have been
destroyed and still no tents have been sent, nor has any help
been sent for the victims," the report said.
VILLAGES FLATTENED
Two large quakes with magnitudes of 6.4 and 6.3 struck East
Azerbaijan province on Saturday afternoon, flattening villages
and injuring thousands around the towns of Ahar, Varzaghan, and
Harees, near the provincial capital of Tabriz.
Officials said the emergency response to the disaster was
rapid, even though relief teams were hampered by the remoteness
of quake-hit villages.
"We will rebuild these areas before the start of the
winter," Hassan Ghadami, an emergency management official in the
Interior Ministry, told lawmakers on Monday, Iran's state news
agency IRNA reported.
The mud-brick construction of many village buildings was to
blame for the wide destruction, he said.
"Relief forces were despatched in a normal and natural way
and they were despatched to the affected areas quickly," Ghadami
was quoted as saying by Iranian agencies.
Reza Sheibani, a Tabriz resident who owns a 24-hour pharmacy
in Ahar, told Reuters by telephone that the government had acted
well in deploying security forces to ensure public order in the
panicked hours after the quakes.
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad left as planned on Monday
morning for Saudi Arabia, where he is to attend a meeting of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expected to focus on
the crisis in Syria.
But his overseas trip exposed him to criticism at home that
he was not showing empathy with the disaster victims.
In an editorial titled "Mr. Ahmadinejad, where have you
gone?" Asr-e Iran criticised his decision to leave the country
with his closest advisers less than two days after the quakes.
"In every other part of the world, the tradition is that
when natural disasters happen, leaders will change their plans
and visit the affected areas in order to show their compassion
... and observe rescue efforts," Asr-e Iran wrote.
Tabriz residents and legislators also criticised state-run
television's early coverage of the disaster, saying it did not
reflect the extent of the damage in the first hours.
The lack of coverage, some said, contributed to a sense that
the central government in Tehran did not care much about the
people of northwest Iran, most of whom are Azeri Turks, the
biggest ethnic minority in the country.
"Even though (on Saturday night) hundreds of people were
under the rubble, on the television broadcasts ... there was no
mention of the disaster," said Alireza Manadi Safidan, a
legislator representing Tabriz, according to the Iranian
Students' News Agency (ISNA).
"(State television) was busy counting how many medals Iran
won" in the Olympics, the doctor in Tabriz said. "They didn't
have any reaction to this event."
Larijani said on Monday that state television ought to
better reflect the country's sympathies for the earthquake
victims, ICANA reported.
