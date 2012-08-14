DUBAI Aug 14 Rescue workers recovered more
bodies three days after two powerful earthquakes struck
northwest Iran, leaving more than 300 dead, but officials played
down reports the number of casualties could still sharply
increase.
The quakes, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 6.3, struck East
Azerbaijan province on Saturday afternoon, flattening villages
and injuring thousands of people around the towns of Ahar,
Varzaghan, and Harees, near the provincial capital Tabriz.
A search team using sniffer dogs pulled out the body of a
young woman in the village of Sorkhgav and were close to finding
others, Fars new agency reported.
Another report, by Iran's Labour news agency, spoke of
hundreds of villages having suffered severe damage, raising
fears the number of dead could mount sharply as rescuers arrive
in previously inaccessible areas.
But officials dismissed the estimates of a significant rise
in fatalities, saying the eventual figure may be lower than
already given.
"Many figures are based on speculation and have not been
documented," provincial coroner Behram Samadi Rad said. "We
cannot give a precise figure of the number of dead but we
believe it will be under 300."
In Tehran, Karaj and Qom, thousands visited centres late
into the night to donate blood, Press TV reported, including
Iran's Olympic gold medal-winning weightlifter, Behdad Salimi.
"I truly feel terrible for the people of East Azerbaijan. I
want to do what I can to help them. The most important thing is
to donate blood because of the shortage," he said.
State television has showed extensive footage of air drops
and an officials handing out food rations and tents, following
severe criticism the media ignored the national disaster and
continued to broadcast normal schedules.
After visiting the afflicted area on Monday, Vice-President
Mohammad Reza Rahimi announced emergency funds for the relief
effort and appeared to indicate the government had not reacted
quickly enough.
"In these conditions, any criticism the people have of us is
acceptable and we must all work as hard as possible for their
sake," Mehr news reported him as saying.
Iran's government faced criticism over its response to two
earthquakes. President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's trip to Saudi
Arabia exposed him to barbs that he was not showing empathy with
the disaster victims.
Meanwhile, more than 20 minor aftershocks added to torment
of many who had lost their homes - some their loved ones - and
were living in makeshift camps.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Jon Hemming)