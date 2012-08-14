(Adds latest quake Details, two people found alive)
By Marcus George
DUBAI Aug 14 Rescue workers in Iran on Tuesday
recovered more bodies three days after two powerful earthquakes
struck the northwest of the country, killing more than 300
people, but officials played down reports that casualty numbers
may still sharply rise.
The quakes, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 6.3, struck East
Azerbaijan province on Saturday afternoon, flattening villages
and injuring thousands of people around the towns of Ahar,
Varzaghan, and Harees, near the provincial capital Tabriz.
A rescue team using sniffer dogs had pulled out the body of
a young woman in the village of Sorkhgav, Fars news agency
reported on Tuesday, and was close to finding others.
Another report, by Iran's Labour news agency, said hundreds
of villages had suffered severe damage, raising fears that the
number of dead could mount sharply as rescuers reach previously
inaccessible areas.
However, officials dismissed the idea that the number of
fatalities could rise significantly, saying the eventual figure
may in fact be lower than current estimates.
"Many figures are based on speculation and have not been
documented," Behram Samadi Rad, a provincial coroner, said. "We
cannot give a precise figure for the number of dead but we
believe it will be under 300."
State TV said two people had been found alive under the
rubble in a village near the city of Varzaghan on Tuesday.
"They are both in good condition," the report said.
In Tehran, Karaj and Qom, thousands visited clinics late
into the night to donate blood, Press TV reported, including
Iran's Olympic gold medal-winning weight lifter, Behdad Salimi.
"I truly feel terrible for the people of East Azerbaijan. I
want to do what I can to help them. The most important thing is
to donate blood because of the shortage," he said.
PUBLIC CRITICISM
The Iranian Red Crescent Society said it has provided
temporary shelter to around 50,000 people and that the priority
was to prevent the spread of illness.
State television has shown extensive footage of airdrops and
of officials handing out food rations and tents, after the media
was accused of ignoring the national disaster and continuing to
broadcast normal schedules.
After visiting the afflicted area on Monday, Vice-President
Mohammad Reza Rahimi announced emergency funds for the relief
effort and appeared to indicate the government had not reacted
quickly enough.
"In these conditions, any criticism the people have of us is
acceptable and we must all work as hard as possible for their
sake," Mehr news agency reported him as saying.
Twenty battalions of the armed forces have been deployed to
tend to the wounded, distribute relief items and provide heavy
machinery to move rubble, Mehr reported.
Iran's government has come under criticism for its response
to two earthquakes. President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's trip to
Saudi Arabia exposed him to accusations that he was not showing
sufficient empathy with the victims.
Meanwhile, a quake with a magnitude of 5.3 on Tuesday and
more than 20 minor aftershocks added to the suffering of many
who have lost their homes and loved ones and are now living in
makeshift camps.
According to the ISNA news agency, up to 70 percent of
residences in Iran are not strong enough to withstand moderate
earthquakes, let alone those with a magnitude of 6.0 or more.
"In most towns and villages, if an earthquake struck,
between 60 and 70 percent of residential buildings would
collapse," said Baitullah Setarian, a housing expert.
(Additional reporting by Zahra Hosseinian and Stephanie
Nebehay, Editing by Andrew Osborn)