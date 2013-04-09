DUBAI, April 9 Thirty people were killed and 800 injured in a powerful earthquake that struck on Tuesday close to Iran's only nuclear power plant, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

A magnitude 6.3 quake struck 89 km (55 miles) southeast of the port city of Bushehr, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

"Up until now the earthquake has left behind 30 dead and 800 injured," said Fereydoun Hassanvand, the governor of Bushehr province, according to ISNA. (Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)