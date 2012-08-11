DUBAI Aug 11 Two strong earthquakes struck northwest Iran on Saturday, killing 40 to 50 people and injuring about 400, Iranian media reported.

The news agency ISNA quoted the head of the government's emergency centre, Gholamreza Masoumi, as announcing the casualty figures.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the first quake at 6.4 magnitude and said it struck 60 km (37 miles) northeast of the city of Tabriz at a depth of 9.9 km (6.2 miles). It said a second quake measuring 6.3 struck 49 km (30 miles) northeast of Tabriz 11 minutes later at a similar depth.